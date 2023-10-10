THE The Golden Joysticks 2023 will be led by Troy Baker, famous voice actor and video game actor (and not only), who will be accompanied by several guest stars during the presentation. The date of the event is November 10, 2023, while voting for 17 different categories is already open now and will be open until October 20, 2023. Three more categories – Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Ultimate Game of the Year – will be open for voting on 23 October 2023.

The 41st Golden Joysticks 2023 will take place at Royal Lancaster Hotel in London: This is a return to the live format for the first time since 2019. As has happened to many other shows, COVID put a halt to live presentations and the move to an all-digital version.