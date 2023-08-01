We all hide in our history a moment that we would have preferred not to have lived. And that of Fabio Pérez, who at 39 years old directs the production of one of the most exceptional honeys in the world because it is made by tiny bees -they measure between two and eight millimeters- and vulnerable -they have no sting to protect them-, it happened in Venezuela , on the other side of the border with Colombia, where the light usually has the reflection of a thousand diamonds.

The “bees without sting” are grouped in the Meliponini tribe, with more than 120 species in Colombia Luca Zanetti

Before confessing his greatest fault, Fabio, a hard-boned man with one of those smiles that eternally reassures, observes what surrounds us in the indigenous community of La Ceiba, located near Puerto Inírida, the capital of Guainía, an hour away by plane from Bogotá, just over 45 minutes by boat on the Inírida River.

Under the shade of lime trees and magnolias, 195 wooden boxes measuring 25×25 centimeters painted in green and blue doze. A treasure is intuited inside, in this part of the Amazon that a few years ago was lined with coca, that bush that has made Colombia the world’s leading producer of cocaine. Fabio delicately removes the lid of a rational box, as he calls them, an unpoetic name once you understand what happens inside: thousands of bees doing what they have to do since they appeared in the Lower Cretaceous, 145 million years ago. years, when the continents separated and the first birds formed: they collect the nectar of the flowers, transform it and store it to produce a liquid, golden honey, smelling of fruit, among impeccable geometric constructions structured by hexagons. And they pollinate.

The meliponas, known as “angelitas”, are bees with a reduced sting for evolutionary reasons. Luca Zanetti

“We depend on them to live… I say and I break that crystal respect that arises between them and us who spray them with pesticides, burn them, take them out of the nests of the trees when we deforest massively to replace the jungle with cattle ranching or extensive agriculture”

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Fabio responds without middle terms.

“They are the most important living being on the planet. The world’s agriculture depends on 70% of the 20,000 species of bees that exist. Without pollination, the plants that millions of animals feed on could not reproduce. Without bees, the fauna would soon disappear.”

How do you know what you know? She is indigenous to Guainía, one of the places with the highest poverty rate in Colombia: 46.5% compared to 12.2% throughout the country, according to data published in 2022 by the National Administrative Department of Statistics (Dane). Here, in the fifth largest department in Colombia —almost twice Switzerland— and the one with the lowest population density —53,000 inhabitants, 70% indigenous— people barely reach fifth grade. They live from fishing, from the occasional sale of handicrafts, from illegal mining, from coca.

Piaroa indigenous children play in a mango tree. Luca Zanetti

But in 2007, Alexandra Torres, a chemistry professor at the University of Pamplona (Norte de Santander), landed in La Ceiba; her husband, the German zootechnician Wolfgang Hoffman, a specialist in bees, and the biologist Fernando Carrillo, director of the Aroma Verde Foundation, an agency specializing in nature tourism. They carried under their arm a project that sought to generate sustainable development, which in practical terms meant teaching indigenous people how to live in nature with a legal product: bees. It would be profitable: they would sell what they produced to the tourists who came to visit them, and useful for the world: 50 rational boxes or productive unit, as they call it, pollinate 1,256 hectares of forest.

Thanks to the Swiss company Ricola, which was interested in this way of changing consciousness and financed the project with 40,000 dollars, for four years these three scientists showed the inhabitants of La Ceiba how the beehives were extracted from the trunks, installed in small wooden boxes and multiplied. The result was magical: little by little the bees pollinated —it is estimated that one bee pollinates 2,000 linear meters of forest— and mango, açaí, and arazá trees appeared all over La Ceiba. The honey began to be extracted with small syringes that filled 130-milliliter bottles, the exact amount to transport on planes. Tourists were so impressed with the Honey Route, as they baptized it, that the product was sold in the blink of an eye.

“It is a project that generates opportunities, sustainability”, explains Fernando, for whom the conservation of nature became his reason for living for just over a decade, when he arrived in Guainía with his wife and two children, convinced that that “being a screw out of the system”, as he calls that decision to follow the voice of the heart, was what was worth it. “Tourism has been the vehicle for a project like the one with the bees to work,” he adds. Indeed, every time a tourist travels with Aroma Verde, six dollars of the total he pays goes to support the bee project.

Bees in the La Ceiba reserve in Guainía. Luca Zanetti

That is why Fabio no longer worries about growing coca. He works with seven species of stingless bees, out of the 120 that exist in Colombia. Aware of their enormous fragility due to the wild deforestation of the Amazon —according to recent studies, melipona bees have disappeared up to 30% worldwide—, the indigenous people organized the Association of Guainía meliponiculturists, Asomegua, directed by Fabio and integrated by 34 families that produce more than 1,153 jars of honey per year. They have done so well that they exported knowledge to other communities such as Morroco, not far from La Ceiba, where there are already 47 rational banks.

“The bees saved me,” reflects Fabio. “He was an indigenous person who supposedly knew nature, protected it. What little coherence mine. They healed my soul. My biggest failure has been destroying the environment.”

He did it in the Yarama National Park, Venezuela, where he worked as a miner in 2004. They told him that to produce enough gold to make a single ring, it was necessary to discard 20 tons of rock and earth. “So I razed acres of pristine forest.”

If the verb to destroy could be conjugated in images, it means to see a pipe of fresh and crystalline waters dry up where Fabio used to bathe and fish for bocachicos. It means understanding how a dense forest can turn into white sand that slips through your fingers. It means, above all, feeling that animals have emotions when a tree is felled, four white and green eggs shoot out with tiny toucans that die instantly, and their parents fly away in terror without understanding why humans do what they do. “I can’t believe I was that,” she laments.

How did some bees defeat greed and transform human beings?

After Brazil, Colombia is the second most biodiverse country in the world. And Guainía, which in the Yuri language means “territory of many waters”, is a jewel. In front of La Ceiba, for example, is one of the largest concentrations of fresh water on the planet. There the Inírida, Guaviare and Atabapo rivers converge, and form the Fluvial Star of the East, a biological niche so exuberant that in 2014 it was considered by Unesco as a wetland of international importance, especially as a habitat for waterfowl.

On the banks of the Inírida river, the rocky hills of Mavicure (“mavi”: blowgun tip, and “cura”, the poison applied to the dart).

“The Atabapo is especially delicious,” wrote the German scientist and explorer Alexander Von Humboldt, who came here in 1800 to see how these three rivers flowed into the Orinoco, the third largest after the Amazon and the Congo.

Humboldt—biographied by historian Andrea Wulf in her book The invention of nature— named this corner the eighth wonder of the world, where rainbows “dance in a game of hide-and-seek,” leaves “unfold to greet the rising sun,” and flowers “twist in and out of the flickering light.”

It is. Guainía is part of the Guiana Shield, one of the oldest geological formations on the planet. Irregularly shaped, this structure suffered such uplift that it gave rise to high hills and plateaus with vertical slopes, known as tepuis. “It is a spectacle not suitable for the faint of heart”, would say Andrés Hurtado, a renowned nature photographer, when describing the three hills —Mavecuri, Mono and Pajarito— that rise in one of the bends of the Inírida river and were immortalized in The Serpent’s Embracethe first Colombian film to be nominated for an Oscar, in 2015.

From those images, tourism quadrupled: from 400 visitors that Aroma Verde received in 2019, it went to 1,800 in 2022. “Here I realize how tiny I am in the universe. I feel humbled, grateful”, a 28-year-old tourist who earns his living as a disk jockey would tell us. “I had forgotten what it was like to have time to watch the sunset in silence,” added another. It is such an ancient world, so little intervened, so innocent —white flowers bloom on the granite mountains that smell of the sacred, the murmur of the rivers soothes tormented souls— that it is in Guainía where it is felt that it is possible to live without anger, in peace. And the bees are putting in their teaching fee.

The trade of cheap smuggled fuel from Venezuela to Colombia was recently halted due to reduced Venezuelan production. As a consequence, trips up the Orinoco River had become much more expensive. Luca Zanetti

For example, they teach that everything would work better if they worked together. “Each one of them is willing to play the role assigned to them within the hive. Their society is like a clock: it has a precise rhythm to be able to achieve its objectives”, would explain the biologist Rodulfo Ospina, at the head of a unique collection in the world: the bee laboratory of the National University, where 40,000 bees are archived and catalogued. bee specimens.

The hive, however, has a weakness: its own inhabitants. By nature, it is made of wax that supports up to 37ºC. Faced with the threat of melting, worker bees soak up the water and keep the wax cool. “It is the same bees that work to keep it alive,” adds Ospina.

The lesson of all this is simple: one exists for the others. Not the other way around.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.