The organizing committee of the “Golden Heart” humanitarian initiative, which was launched in Abu Dhabi, announced the achievement of its charitable goal of performing successful heart surgeries for 50 children in Arab, Asian and African countries, including Egypt, Tunisia and Libya.

The committee confirmed that the children included in the initiative had recovered from complex heart defects and that their health condition had completely improved.

The initiative was launched by Dr. Shamshir, founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Burjeel Holding Group in the Emirates, which specializes in healthcare, from Abu Dhabi on January 1, with the aim of providing free surgeries to correct heart defects for children with complex congenital heart diseases.

The initiative focused on children from conflict zones and disadvantaged backgrounds, spanning cultural and geographic boundaries, and performed expert-led surgeries in public and private hospitals in Tunisia, Egypt and India.

The children who benefited from the initiative were in conflict areas such as Senegal, Libya, Tunisia, and underprivileged families in Egypt and India, which concluded within three months as strict travel restrictions imposed challenges on bringing children from conflict areas to hospitals for surgical operations. In India, the initiative cooperated with government departments to provide surgical operations. Which is not covered by current government expenditures.

They included congenital heart diseases for children aged two months and older, such as severe aortic stenosis, which is a condition in which the aortic valve narrows, disrupting normal blood flow, tetralogy of Fallot, which is a condition that affects the normal flow of blood through the heart, and atrioventricular canal defect, which is a defect in which a hole occurs in the wall separating Between the chambers of the heart, causing problems with the heart valves.

Dr. Tariq Ali Al-Hassan, the cardiothoracic surgeon who chaired the medical evaluation board for the initiative, said: “We feel proud to support these children in their time of need with world-class treatment. After announcing the initiative, we received many requests from different parts of the world. We carefully reviewed each medical record and developed a shortlist of candidates based on the severity of their condition and the principles.” guidelines for the initiative.

He added, “Later, we gathered international experts in this field to perform surgeries and make the necessary arrangements to alleviate transportation challenges, all within three months, which we consider a great achievement.”

The Golden Heart Initiative is a unique opportunity for these children to realize their dream of living a fruitful life, most of whom were unable to undergo surgery earlier for several reasons such as the high cost and lack of appropriate facilities.

The families of these children expressed their gratitude and thanks to the organizers of the initiative and the support that changed their lives.

Dr. Shamshir said that the initiative aims to improve the lives of 50 children who were born with heart defects in conflict countries and deprived areas.

He added, “When we launched the initiative, it received a good response from all sides. Carrying out this task was not easy, as our doctors and other employees worked to heal these young people. The initiative would not have been successful without their hard work and the families who trusted us.”