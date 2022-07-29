United States.- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPAfor its acronym in English) announced Thursday that it will sell the rights to the Golden Globes awards to a private company.

Through a statement, the organization reported that the majority of its members opted to transfer the management of everything related to the Awards to Eldridge Industries LLCan entity controlled by the employer Todd Boehleywho has served as interim CEO of the HFPA since last year.

It was Boehly himself who proposed that the Golden Globes, mired in a crisis of reputation for internal corruption scandals and bad practiceswill pass into private hands, with a purchase offer on their part.

In this way, the management of the association and the awards will go through different channels. On the one hand, the HFPA will continue to exist as a non-profit organization to organize events, scholarships and other activities, while everything related to the awards that its members vote for will fall into the hands of a new private company.

“This is a historic moment for the HFPA and the Golden Globes. We have taken a decisive step to transform ourselves and adapt to an increasingly competitive landscape both in the awards galas and in the journalistic market,” said the president of the association. Helen Hoehne.

Likewise, the statement advanced that the association will swell its ranks with new members with the right to vote at the Golden Globes, although it did not detail the way in which the awards and the HFPA will remain linked to choose nominees and winners.

Despite the fact that Hoehne indicated in the announcement that “he hopes to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Golden Globes” in 2023, at the moment no television network has confirmed its interest in broadcasting this awards gala that was canceled this year after an incessant trickle of negative information about those responsible.

The NBCwhich had been broadcasting the Golden Globes since 1996, decided not to broadcast the 2022 ceremony after a hundred advertising firms, on both sides of the Atlantic, announced a boycott joined by Hollywood heavyweights such as Warner Bros studios, Netflix and Amazon Studios.

The earthquake came after complaints against the HFPA intensified for questionable ethical practices among its members, who took advantage of trips and other promotional opportunities offered by hollywood studios and prevented other journalists from outside the organization from working. But the straw that broke the camel’s back was that, in the middle of the year of awareness of racism in the United States, the association did not have any black people in its ranks.

After the controversy, the HFPA included twenty new members and committed to a series of reforms that, for the moment, have not crystallized in the return of the awards. However, specialized media such as The Wrap point out that the new owner of the Golden Globes would have a conflict of interest since he is a producer of fictions such as “Ozark” and “The Great”.