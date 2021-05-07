The HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association), in charge of delivering the Golden Globes annually, has approved this Thursday to radically modify its bases to correct the controversies that its bad practices and the lack of diversity aroused.

In a vote that was only rejected by 3 of its 86 current members, the organization pledged to incorporate 20 new members in 2021, with “special attention” to African-Americans, since there are currently none in its ranks.

Also, the association has affirmed that it will cease to be hermetic, since for several years it has not admitted new members into its ranks. To achieve this, it will try to increase the number of affiliates by 50% in the next 18 months.

The president of the organization, Ali Sar, hinted through a statement that, indeed, the necessary decisions are being taken in order to reform the entity and make it more inclusive and diverse.

Today’s overwhelming vote to reform the HFPA reaffirms our commitment to change. We have already taken some steps that will allow us to move forward quickly. We understand the urgency and need for transparency, so we will continually report on progress to make our organization more inclusive and diverse “ Sar stated.

The news comes amid the controversy over the complaints that the association had received of carrying out monopolistic practices so that its members, among whom there are some who do not even work in the media, take advantage of trips abroad and other promotional offers offered by the studies of Hollywood.

Similarly, the day before this year’s Golden Globes gala, the group Time’s Up, which stands out for having publicly denounced discrimination and abuses within the world of cinema, raised its voice about the lack of diversity of the organization through a letter that was signed by prominent figures in the world of cinema such as JJ Abrams, Amy Schummer and Kerry Washington.

The newspaper Los Angeles Times It also published an investigation that discredited the group in charge of voting for the awards since 1953. Thus, it harshly disapproved of its structure and operation, claiming that it has been losing its prestige until gradually becoming one of the most criticized institutions in the audiovisual industry.

All this context is what has led to the HFPA to take reins in the matter in order to erase the bad reputation that has been bearing him and to attend to the criticisms and demands of the community within his field.