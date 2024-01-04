2024 brings with it the exciting 81st Golden Globe Awards, a must-see event for film and television lovers. This prestigious event, which serves as a prelude to the Oscar awards, will take place this Sunday, January 7 at the iconic Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. As a key barometer of trends in entertainment, the Golden Globes not only reward the best films and series of the year, but also give clues to possible winners at the Oscars.

As the entertainment world prepares for a night of glamor and recognition, viewers will be able to join the celebration globally. With broadcasts on platforms such as CBS, TNT Latin America and Paramount+ in the United States, and HBO Max in Latin America, This event promises to be accessible to an international audience. This year's ceremony, with the comedian and actor Jo Koy as host, it promises to be a unique mix of humor, emotion and, of course, a recognition of the best in the industry.

When are the 2024 Golden Globes?

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will take place this Sunday, January 7, 2024. This date marks the start of Hollywood's awards season, and the Golden Globes are known for setting the tone for what to expect at subsequent ceremonies, especially the Oscars.

2024 Golden Globes statuette that will be given to each winner. Photo: Behind the Cinema

What time are the 2024 Golden Globes?

The broadcast of the Golden Globes ceremony for Latin America will be adapted to local time zones. Thus, it will be accessible through streaming platforms and television channels such as HBO Max and TNT. For South America and Spain, the schedule will be this way:

Peru: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8:00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 10.00 pm

Brazil: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on January 8.

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' are the films with the most nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes. Photo: Espinof.

The event is a unique opportunity to see entertainment's brightest stars gathered in one place, celebrating achievements in film and television. With a mix of nominees ranging from big-budget productions to independent gems, the 2024 Golden Globes promise to be an unforgettable night.