The Golden Gate, an imposing icon that crosses the San Francisco Bay, is recognized worldwide for its majesty and its unmistakable red color. But beyond its fame, there are fascinating and little-known aspects about this suspension bridge that deserve to be explored.

1. It's not the largest in California:

Despite its popularity, the Golden Gate does not hold the title of the largest bridge in California. This honor falls to the Bay Bridge, also located in San Francisco. Although overshadowed by the popularity of the Golden Gate, the Bay Bridge surpasses its counterpart in total length.

2. Complicated construction and human sacrifices:

The construction of the Golden Gate was a monumental feat, but also marked by tragedy. Numerous workers lost their lives in the process, facing dangerous conditions and unprecedented challenges. The magnitude of the work reflects not only the advanced engineering of the time, but also the human sacrifices behind its construction.

3. Resistance to nature:

The Golden Gate is not only an engineering prodigy, but also a testimony of their resistance to nature. It has withstood several earthquakes and high winds over the years, demonstrating its durability and ability to withstand inclement weather.

4. Impressive construction data:

Among the facts we rarely know about the Golden Gate are its impressive dimensions:

Length: 2,737 meters. Height of the towers: 227 meters. Length of cables: 2,332 meters. Weight: 382,000,000 kilograms. Broad: 27 meters.

Its construction, impressive dimensions and its ability to withstand the onslaught of nature make it a lasting symbol of the region.

5. A movie star

Not only is the Golden Gate a recurring setting in cinema, but it has played a prominent role in iconic films such as The maltese falcon, Vertigo, superman and X Men. Her presence on the big screen has contributed to her cultural status and her association with cinematic glamour.

Additional information about the Golden Gate in San Francisco

The bridge is painted red not only for its distinctive aesthetics, but also to protect it against oxidation, given the proximity to the ocean. It has been closed on three occasions due to high winds, underlining the weather challenges it regularly faces.

To prevent tragedies, Safety nets were installed along the bridge, helping to deter suicide attempts. Responsibility for the construction, maintenance and operation of the bridge falls to the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.

When it opened in 1937, the Golden Gate was the bridge with the longest span and the tallest towers in the world. Each cable has a diameter of 0.92 meters and is made up of 27,572 individual cables.