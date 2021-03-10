With the offer that Alberto Fernández made to the prompt former Minister of Justice, Marcela Losardo, it is generated a trend or at least a style: the President usually offers officials that he should have ruled out the possibility of a golden exile. In the case of its commercial partner, the offer was the Argentine representation before UNESCO, based in Paris. But it is not the only destination for outgoing Albertists.

The same position in the French capital it had been offered to the former Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat, María Eugenia Bielsa, after being pushed to submit her resignation, after Cristina Kirchner’s hinge letter on “officials who do not work.” The Rosario, who was replaced by former Kirchner mayor Jorge Ferraresi, preferred to return to his hometown.

The position that Bielsa rejected and that Losardo will now hold – the most Albertist of the pieces that the President had chosen for his cabinet – is a coveted Chancellery position, which had been vacant since the death by Covid of the filmmaker Pino Solanas, on November 6 last.

The resignation of Ginés González García was formal. Alberto Fernández was forced to fire the former Minister of Health after the VIP Vaccination scandal revealed by Clarín. However, the President had more than words of praise for the sanitarista until the end.

It will be for this reason that it quickly transcended that its ejection could come with a pass for the sunset of his political career: the position of ambassador to Colombia, it was said, a diplomatic position available the departure of Marcelo Stubrin, during the government of Mauricio Macri.

María Eugenia Bielsa, former Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat and Alejandro Vanoli, former Anses.

Apparently, the offer was left in a nebula of indefiniteness. There were those they would have recommended not rewarding Ginés with a position with the scandal of privileges so fresh and next.

If formalized, it would not be the first diplomatic post for him: in the administration of Cristina Kirchner he was sent to the Chilean embassy, ​​after passing through the cabinet of Néstor Kirchner.

If the organization chart of ministries were divided by who pulls the hidden thread that manages them, González García’s cubicle would have remained in the Albertist areas and not that of the vice president. The former minister, like his nephew also ejected Lisandro Bonelli, came from a last militancy under the umbrella of Sergio Massa’s Renovation Front.

The end of Ginés and the diplomatic offer in Colombia. Photo Enrique García Medina

Guillermo Nielsen did not hold a ministry but did hold a coveted and relevant position: the presidency of the state oil company YPF. And from there he had to leave in January – replaced by Pablo González – for a exotic destination: the Argentine Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

The economist, who worked hard on Alberto’s campaign – a critic of Christianity who was used as an example to increase that independent image that they wanted to entrust to the figure of the then candidate- I also had a record political diplomacy: he was ambassador to Germany, between 2008 and 2010.

The exception to the rule was for the resigned Alejandro Vanoli, who left the ANSeS after the lines of retirees in banks during the strict quarantine. Her place was taken by camper María Fernanda Raverta. Y Vanoli went home.

Alberto Fernández usually has the deference to regret before accepting the resignation of one of his officials. Even when reality demands it. The formal act of ordering and acceptance is often an elegant way to temper the act of casting tosomeone.

Guillermo Nielsen, from YPF to Saudi Arabia. Photo German Garcia Adrasti

“What I want is that she keep working with me, I don’t want her to leave, but she has told me her decision and well, let’s see how we can fix it, “he had said when he confirmed Losardo’s departure, your partner for decades, in a law firm on Avenida Callao.

If it existed, Losardo was albertism In herself. No balm better than the lights of Paris for someone who told their longtime friend to feel “burdened.”

Before the departure of Bielsa, the President said that “did a huge job when creating a ministry, something not at all easy to do. “In the corridors of politics it was said that when the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, announced his departure, Bielsa said:” The President appointed me and he has to ask the President to resign. “And there came the call of the president.

To Ginés, Alberto Fernández demanded resignation “with pain”. “He was a great minister and I also love him,” he said.

Marcela Losardo, in the inauguration of Alberto Fernández. She was just over a year as Minister of Justice.

Alberto Fernández denies when they say that “it kirchnerized “. He responds that he was the founder of Kirchnerism. An argument as true as maintaining that got to be far enough when he resigned before Cristina and criticized her from the level.

Perhaps, now that the alleged “non-functioning officials” are leaving, the President tries to ensure that his faithful do not suffer helplessness or the same journey. Nothing better for it than the diplomatic burden.

DS