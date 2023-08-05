The traditional Spanish tournament of the Villa de Leganés Trophy had never received such an echo in Latin America. The tournament that the Iberian club plays once a year since 1980, in honor of its history, has become a trend on social networks due to of the images of the popular trophy given by the contest: the Golden Cucumber.

The Golden Cucumber

CD Leganés will play against Levante UD in the XLIII Edition of the Villa de Leganés Trophy.

The match for the traditional pepinero trophy will take place at the Butarque Municipal Stadium next Saturday, August 5, at noon in Colombia.

The rival for the 2023 Cucumber of Gold will be Levante UD, invited for the first time to the Villa de Leganés Trophy and who will compete for the second consecutive season in the silver category.

The trophy, shared on social networks, has attracted attention for its unique design. In fact, it is classified as the most curious in the world.



The trophy alludes to the nickname of ‘pepineros’which the Leganés team has because of its agricultural past, in which cucumber was the star product.

LEGANÉS AND LEVANTE GO FOR THE 🥒 OF 🪙 This friendly trophy is disputed every year and pits both clubs against each other, in search of the Golden Cucumber. pic.twitter.com/vTBodF70ST — TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) August 4, 2023

CD Leganés leads the list of winners in a tournament that has been held uninterruptedly since 1980with the only exception of 2020, when it was not played due to the pandemic.

The pepineros have held twenty-two editions, followed by Rayo Vallecano and Getafe CF, with three. Atlético de Madrid, Real Valladolid, Castilla, Aranjuez, Atlético de Madrid ‘B’, Badajoz, Numancia, Real Madrid ‘C’, Alcorcón, Salamanca and Villarreal ‘B’ complete the list of winners.

*With information from the Leganés Press Office.