Too bad it was still in the box. I quietly hoped for images of a Golden Coach that, dancing in the wind of a new era, was hoisted by an aerial platform to the courtyard of the Amsterdam Museum. Maybe another pillow would fall off. Unfortunately, people were not so careless, as the NOS documentary The Golden carriage. The carriage was secure in a wooden box.

Over the past five years, “the Donald Trump under the carriages” (according to historian Henk te Velde, “not a fan”) has been taken apart, filed, polished, embroidered and regilded. But now that the thing is back together, the world seems to have changed radically. Five years ago, a small group protested against the submissive blacks and Indians in the ‘Kilde der Colonies’ painting, Wednesday had to One today far to the right on the political spectrum to find someone who wanted the carriage to keep going. There stood Joost Eerdmans, who stated that if the Golden Coach has to go to the museum, ‘you might as well tear down the Mauritshuis’. Yes Yes.

Not only has the white self-glorification of the ‘Hulde der Koloniën’ become less and less relativistic since Black Lives Matter, the head of state also appears to be equally swaying from the Glass Coach (the Joe Biden among the carriages) on Budget Day. A decision will follow, but the chance that the Koets des Aanstoots will get its annual ride back seems small.

Wood glue and an unruly screw

Then the renovation of 1.2 million euros (less than a speedboat, but still) could have been approached differently. The coach has been restored in such a way that it can take to the streets again. For the documentary, however, the total restoration turned out to be a blessing. It produced beautiful images of the careful disassembly of this gold leaf colossus from the pre-Ikea era. Then the parts were distributed among specialists (from gold leaf painters to wheel makers) and taken care of. Pieces of carriage lay in workshops in Ossenzijl or Zevenhuizen. There were quotes like “taking the varnish off is the best thing there is” and we saw a green garden watering can quickly cool the metal bands around the wheels.

My favorite was Yvonne Nijlunsing, a specialized wood restorer who faced the royal woodwork without protocol in a dustcoat. She immediately saw that during previous patchwork, the index finger of one carriage figure had been mistakenly placed on another’s hand. She also grumbled about wood glue. In front of the camera she competed with a piece of sloppy restoration work: a foot that was fastened with a recalcitrant screw. Puffing, she pulled and twisted the foot, inadvertently symbolizing how difficult it is to adjust monarchical traditions, even when something is obviously wrong.

Restoration triumph

Not everything could be done in the Netherlands: fire gilding, which was dangerous with a view to mercury poisoning, was moved to southern Germany and the weaving work for the coach interior was done by two women in Nepal. did not reach as far as the Himalayas at the time. In the meantime, advancing insight into the future of the coach hung above the job. The embroidery specialist, who already saw the mood, showed her flawless work: „I did this for a moving carriage. For a museum destination I would say: leave it that way. Then I wouldn’t embroider.”

Once all the carriage pieces had been reassembled, the specialists were invited to the royal stables, where their restoration triumph was rolled out a few yards. The owner didn’t show himself – maybe he was sailing a bit.