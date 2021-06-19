The Golden Carriage It was a gift from Amsterdam residents to Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands in 1898. Today it is a reflection of social evolution and debate on the colonial past Dutch: one of its panels shows a white woman on a throne surrounded by slaves depositing gifts at his feet.

The controversy around this historical piece led to the kings Guillermo Alejandro and Maxima, who kept this carriage safely in the royal stables in The Hague, to renounce its use temporarily.

The reason: the debate about his walks through the streets in a carriage where slavery is glorified in each Prinsjesdag, the day the Dutch government presents the annual budgets and starts the political year.

The float, called Gouden Koets in Dutch, It is exhibited from this weekend until February 2022 at the Amsterdam Museum.

The then princes Guillermo and Máxima, at their wedding, in February 2002, in the now controversial golden float. Photo: AFP

It is not clear if the kings of the Netherlands intend to use it again when the exhibition ends, a complicated decision that they will have to make under pressure from the debate on the role of slavery in Holland.

Debate in the country

Margriet Schavemaker, artistic director of the Amsterdam museum, stressed that this exhibition is “a response to the social debate” that will allow society “to approach the carriage from all angles, both literally and figuratively.”

In addition, it will give “space for all different perspectives, stories and opinions, both known and lesser known,” he added.

“Visitors can create their own well-informed opinions about the carriage,” remarked the official.



Máxima Zorreguieta and Guillermo de Holanda, in the Golden Carriage during their wedding, in February 2002, in Amsterdam. Photo: AFP

This piece was a gift from Amsterdam to Wilhelmina at the end of the 19th century and many residents of the Dutch capital contributed to its construction: the pillows are embroidered by orphan girls who resided in the orphanage installed in the same building that today houses the Amsterdam Museum.

A restoration that took 5 years

For the first time since its manufacture, it underwent a restoration: Dutch and foreign specialists they completely disassembled it, examined every piece and they did the necessary work on wood and leather, textiles, wheels, and gold paint.

The aesthetic operation took five years of work and 1.2 million euros, that were in charge of the Royal House.

The important starting point for the restoration was that the carriage can be used safely as a car in the future, although preserving its historical value as an art objective.

This artistic restoration included the debate on what to do with one of its sides, “Tribute from the colonies”, where a white woman is shown sitting on a throne and surrounded by black people who bow before her.

Before starting the restoration in 2016, the social debate about what to do with the controversial panel had already started: the most critical believed that, glorifying slavery, the carriage should no longer be used and the panel must be replaced by another.



The kings of Holland, Guillermo and Máxima, inaugurate the exhibition “The Golden Carriage”, at the Amsterdam Museum, this Thursday. Photo: EFE

The position of King William

The king, on the contrary, argued that the Gouden Koets should be restored to its original state “as part of cultural heritage Dutch ”because“ we are not going to rewrite history ”.

Guillermo Alejandro chose to also get involved in the exhibition and went to personally inaugurate the exhibition of the piece, which can be seen in a glass enclosure in the courtyard for eight months.

But the monarch left unanswered key questions: Will the Dutch see him again on the streets and at the weddings of the heirs to the throne as they did for more than a century?

There are those who defend to stop using it, but not because of the controversial panel but because it is an art object that has had a million-dollar restoration and should not drive in the rain, or risk having a person throw you, for example, a can of paint that requires you to subject you to new restoration work.

The Dutch Parliament itself is divided over the future of the Gouden Koets.

The parties of the left and the progressive D66 believe that this piece is in the place where it belongs, a museum; the extreme right insists that the king should return to ride in his carriage; and right-wing liberals, such as Prime Minister Mark Rutte, are unclear.

But this is also part of the ongoing debate.

At the end of 2019, the Amsterdam Museum stopped using the term “Golden Age” to refer to the artistic period of the 17th century in the Netherlands, considering that it does not reflect many negative aspects that occurred during that period, such as poverty, war , forced labor and human trafficking.

Source: EFE

CB