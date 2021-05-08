The story stained with Arab blood on the Arab soil of Aden on the twenty-seventh day of the holy month of Ramadan after the launch of Operation “Golden Arrow” within the operations of “Decisive Storm”, which was led by Saudi Arabia in response to the calls of a people stranded and the land was narrowed by what it welcomed, so all directorates fell Eden one after the other. The Southern Resistance possessed only light weapons that were unable to stop the “Houthi” expansion that had surrounded the city of Aden and turned it into hell.

The narrators proudly report their observations of the war that the Emirati armed forces have fought to lead the military operations, and as one of the specialists says, describing Aden that the theater of operations was intertwined and difficult to control given that the Houthi forces and the Republican Guard had taken positions between residential buildings to neutralize the Emirati air force. The special forces had only direct confrontation, so the Emirati force advanced its armored vehicles and began operations from the Khormaksar district.

The beginning of the operations witnessed the rise of the first martyrs of the Emirati forces, Lieutenant Abdulaziz Al-Kaabi, and one of the narrators says that he was a kilometer away from the explosion of the mine planted in front of the Al-Kaabi vehicle that was ahead in the military confrontation, and that as soon as he learned of the martyrdom of the Emirati officer, he realized that the Emirati soldiers were exceptional soldiers, He says: Emirati vehicles advanced and were striking the “Houthis” to secure the infantry forces that were formed from the southern resistance. The progress continued, and all sectors joined in the specified location thanks to the firepower that accelerated combat operations.

One of the trusted narrators mentioned that the Emirati officers were strict in their military decisions, especially after the “Houthis” defeats accelerated and their defenses fell, and they were despaired and confused. The enthusiasm of the southern resistance soldiers was high, while the Emirati officers’ orders were strict for fear of ambushes, snipers and rushes, which may be costly. A loss in the lives of the fighters from the resistance, so the narrator says: They were keen on us as they care for their brothers and their children.

The Emirati soldier showed high combat professionalism. This is what one of the leaders of the southern resistance said, adding that he saw in them a combat doctrine that was the concern of all the children of the resistance. This fighting doctrine formed the true nucleus of liberation. The more battles intensified in the streets of Aden, the more solid and strong the Emirati soldiers were. This sent a strong morale in the cells of all the resistance fighters, who feel that the soldiers coming to support them are firm in their positions, not budging as is the majestic Shamsan Mountain over Aden for ages.

In an accelerated manner, Operation Golden Arrow was achieving its goals and with the liberation of Aden districts, the decisive battle arrived at the airport, which the Houthi militia and the Republican Guard had transformed into a center for operations and control management, which made the issue of liberating the airport the most important point in the military operation, and here The Emirati Air Force played an important role in preparing the theater of field operations until the infantry forces were able to storm the airport from several simultaneous directions, so that the liberation of Aden airport was announced on the night of the 29th of Ramadan, two days after the start of Operation “Golden Arrow”.

The UAE armed forces presented an advanced and unconventional concept, since the liberation of Aden in July 2015, the Emirati military operations have been accompanied by operations equivalent to them by the authorities responsible for humanitarian relief, which explains the stability of the liberated land with Emirati support and support, the most appropriate and most important in the context of the memory of the twenty-seventh war Ramadan is the process of documentation by various available means. The memory of peoples remains immortal for their martyrs and soldiers who sacrificed their lives and present themselves on the battlefields, embodying the values ​​and qualities of their countries. The UAE was valued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, by responding to the call of Arabism, and tough men were used who did not accept the fall of Aden, and they brought down all the projects of darkness and ignorance on its walls, and the Arabs triumphed and Aden triumphed.

* Yemeni writer