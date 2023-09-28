













We know that they have existed for years, but they never had the success that they have now. The large production companies have already realized this and are already beginning to form more and more of these. So we could be entering its golden age.

Why has the golden era of video game adaptations already begun in Hollywood?

Pandora’s box of video game adaptations has already been opened

Since 1993, Hollywood has tried to take advantage of the success of certain video games to generate millions at the box office. Although some, like the originals of resident Evil They had some success, they were far from their original titles. Something that in the end caused him to lose the fans who would have given all their support for the love of the franchise.

Now we have new adaptations that strive to understand what made their games great in the first place. For example, we have Castlevania that adapts the events of one of its most beloved installments, expanding the lore but at the same time leaving attacks, locations and monsters that the fandom easily recognizes. Of course, without leaving behind those who come in completely zero.

Another success story was Sonic, who took full advantage of the ridiculousness of the character to give us a very entertaining comedy. Its collection was such that it is already on its way to having a trilogy and its own exclusive series on Paramount Plus.

Nor can we forget the good Mario whose film reigned as the highest grossing of 2023 for several months. Although many accuse it of giving a lot of fanservice, in the end it is what the audience wanted. The adventures they lived, but brought to the screens.

As if that were not enough series like The Last of Us, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Arcane They have already shown that video games have stories worth telling. Without any cuts, nor major alterations to attract a larger audience. Which in turn seems to have given the producers the formula: respect the material to hook old fans and show new ones why they’re worth it.. Now they are going for more.

The success that video game adaptations are currently having has already caught the eye of Hollywood. Well, there are already several projects to bring famous console franchises to the big and small screen. Between them fallout, god of war, horizon, Devil May Cry, Splinter Cell and tomb Raider.

For now we cannot guarantee that all of them will be equally successful, however there are reasons to be excited. For example, the Fallout series is directed by Jonathan Nolan, brother of Christopher Nolan and creator of the Westworld series for HBO.

On September 27, Netflix released the first glimpses of Onimusha, Devil May Cry and tomb raider. They all look promising and they also have in common that they are lively. In the past it has been shown that this medium works perfectly for video game adaptations.

If more than half manage to attract the public then it is very likely that Hollywood will start looking for more series with potential. The world of video games is full of great stories so you wouldn’t have to look hard. The point would be that they are respectful of the source material and manage to attract new fans. Something like what he achieved The Last of Uswhose series even skyrocketed game sales.

Video game adaptations are the new trend, but how long will it last?

It is already clear that at least from now until 2026 we will have several video game adaptations. Furthermore, it is totally feasible that this will spread and become the new Hollywood trend. It may not take long for your favorite franchise to make the leap to live-action.

But like everything in the media, surely in a few years the fervor will disappear. You just have to look at the current state of superhero cinema. From 2008 to 2019, it had the world’s box offices at its mercy, but today very few achieve the same success. Not to mention the fans who aren’t as excited anymore.

We don’t know how long the reign of video game adaptations will last. Everything will depend on how they handle all that will come. But with so much cloth to cut from, they may also have their 10 years in the spotlight. Plus we don’t know what film talent they might attract. Can you imagine a Dead Space movie by John Carpenter? There is no doubt that the future looks promising.

