While repairing a sinkhole in my neighborhood, some workers found an 18th century bridge. Old cases are historical millefeuille in which with each shovel of the excavator you run the risk of coming across a ruin of incalculable value. Because it is a high-traffic area, the authorities literally covered up the matter. Previously, and because the topic had reached the networks, they sent an archaeologist to inspect. The show then went from the ruins to the mansplaininghe womensplaining and until the childrenplaining.

The closeness and summer boredom allowed me to act as the old lady of the curtain, to witness what the Indiana Jones movies do not teach: those curious people who also have an opinion about the material a carpenter’s glass is made of. She has a university degree and they have the History channel. Tie. Neighbors who I had only heard talk about the ice stones in their gintonics They talked about ashlars, jambs and lintels. No one resisted being a medievalist for a day because although we revile those who carry out the occupation professionally, we all have a talker inside.

Autumn gives us back the colloquiums in their splendor, we could walk around the grid jumping from group to group. We live in the golden age of talkers, those beings who never give silence in response and give their opinion with equal ease about the statutes of the RFEF or the time it takes to dismember a corpse — we have had a very busy summer. Their allology repels us when they are nothing more than our mirror, the only difference is that they charge for what we give away: giving opinions on everything without knowing anything. We suck him from the cradle. Each child who came across the discovery asked his parents what wonder it was, none of them received a “I don’t know” response.

