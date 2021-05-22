Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

The Egyptian team, the CAF Champions League title holder, confirmed its great advantage over South African clubs at the continental level by qualifying for the Golden Square for the 17th time in its history by overcoming the Sun Downs hurdle with the result of the first and second matches 3-1, the first leg (2-0) and the return leg (1-1).

Al-Ahly faced the “boys” or “Bafana Bafana” teams 25 times in various African competitions. The “Red Genie” won 12 games, and a draw dominated 7 games, while South African teams won 6 games. Al-Ahly played against 7 different teams from South Africa, namely Sun Downs in 10 matches, Orlando Pirates 6 times, and Ajax Cape Town in two matches and the same against Platinum Stars, Super Sport and Bidifest, and he played one match against Kaizer Chiefs.

Al-Ahly players scored 32 goals in South Africa, conceding 23 goals. Khaled Bebo, the former striker, is the historic goal-scorer for Al-Hamra in the Bafana Bafana clashes with 4 goals.

Al-Ahly played the most in South Africa against Sun Downs, by 10 matches, outperforming the “Al-Fursan” in 6 confrontations and a tie in 3 matches, losing the Egyptian champion once.

The first match between Al-Ahly and Sun Downs was in the 2001 CAF Champions League final, and at that time they tied in the first-leg match with a goal for each team, while Al-Ahly won the second leg by 3-0, to be crowned at the time.

In 2007 the match was renewed, but this time in the final price and with the same result of the 2001 first leg, a 1-1 draw, but Al-Ahly managed to win the second match with two goals.

And in the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the 2018-2019 season, Sun Downs achieved the biggest result between the two teams in the first leg, when he won at home and among his fans by five cleansers, while Al-Ahly won the second leg with one goal.

Last season, the two teams played in the quarter-finals and Al-Ahly decided the first-leg match in their favor 2-0. The second leg ended with a goal for each team, and Al-Ahly won the first match of the current season with a score of 2-0 in Cairo and tied 1-1 in the second leg.