



It has been a good year for Spanish cinema and, although there are several more that deserve it, three titles are placed on the podium of the best films: ‘The Flashes’, by Pilar Palomero; ‘Escape’, by Rodrigo Cortés, and ‘The infiltrator’…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only