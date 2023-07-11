The mayor of the Machu Picchu district, Elvis Latorre, denounced on Monday the loss of the gold plate and the scroll that were delivered when the Inca citadel was recognized in 2007 as one of the seven wonders of the world.

“We do not have the gold plate and the parchment, we are going to make the corresponding complaint to be able to determine those responsible”Latorre told RPP radio.

The mayor indicated that in the municipality they only have a silver plate and that when he took office, in January, they did not transfer the indicated objects.

“We are going to report the fact to the Attorney General’s Office as it deals with State assets and the history of Machu Picchu,” Latorre said after considering the situation as a world scandal.

The mayor pointed out that he consulted the former mayors of the district, located at the foot of the citadel, and none gave him the reason and location of the objects.

The gold plate and the scroll were delivered to the local authorities when Machu Picchu was declared as one of the “New 7 Wonders of the World”.

The event, organized by the New Open World Foundation in the city of Lisbon, Portugal, took place on July 7, 2007.

The Inca citadel was chosen along with the Great Wall of China, the city of Petra (Jordan), the Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), the pyramid of Chichén Itzá (Mexico), the Colosseum in Rome (Italy) and the Taj Mahal (India).

The archaeological complex located 130 kilometers from Cusco, at an altitude of 2,438 meters, was built in the 15th century by order of the Inca Pachacútec (1438-1470), and is considered a masterpiece of architecture and engineering.

Known as “the lost city of the Incas”, it was declared in 1981 a Historical and Natural Heritage of Humanity by Unesco.

AFP