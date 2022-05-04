The ties between State and Church, Kirill’s support for the aggression ordered by Putin, and then the personal assets, which the person concerned denies possessing, estimated at about four billion dollars, guide the community executive in this decision.

Oil, and more. Also an update of the black list of unwanted people, against which to trigger the ax of EU sanctions made of freezing of assets and denial of visas. And among them Cyril, patriarch of Moscow and head of the Russian Orthodox Church. The sixth package of sanctions goes beyond the Russian federation and the Kremlin, also affecting an entity that is however very close to the country’s center of power and its president Vladimir Putin. A proposal that goes beyond the statements of Ursula von der Leyen, who in the Chamber of the European Parliament spoke of “high military spheres”, without any reference to Kirill of Moscow, who was targeted and subject to negotiation.

The name of the high religious authority is in the Commission’s proposal but it is not certain that it will pass, EU sources confide, even if in general the «listing» part of individuals «at the moment does not seem to arouse particular reservations on the part of the Member States. The confrontation between the Twenty-seven has just begun and no one in Brussels is unbalanced. But it is certain that the community executive dares to strike a completely new area, the confessional and spiritual one of the Russian nation. The ties between State and Church, Kirill’s support for the aggression actions ordered by Putin, and then the personal assets, which the person concerned denies possessing, have been guided in this decision, estimated at about four billion dollars.

A figure who plays an active role in justifying the war in Ukraine and as rich as the oligarchs already hit by European sanctions, Kirill is on excellent terms with Putin. Since the collapse of the Communist regime, the government and the Orthodox Church have come closer and closer, forging ever stronger ties. Too much, according to the European Commission, which now wants to hit the particular ally and supporter of the person responsible for the aggression against Ukraine. The Russian Orthodox Church has never digested the separation of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church which took place in 2018 with the approval of the patriarchate of Constantinople, with Cyril who immediately claimed his membership in his Church.

The “reform” of the Ukrainian Church was strongly desired by the then president Petro Poroshenko, disliked by the Kremlin for his positions considered too pro-European and pro-Atlanticist. If Putin claims temporal power in Ukraine, Cyril wants spiritual power for himself. This alliance has now passed its mark and the Commission suggests the way forward. While waiting for an agreement, everything has to be found, in the meantime a message is sent.