03/03/2025



Updated at 10:10 p.m.





Known in Australia as the MAN OF THE ‘GOLD ARM’ For the more than two million babies they saved thanks to their blood donations, James Harrison has died at age 88 In an elderly residence in Nueva Wales del Sur, as reported by his family and collect local media.

Harrison’s blood contained A rare antibody that literally saves lives. This is the anti-D, which is used to manufacture medications administered to pregnant mothers whose blood runs the risk of attacking the fetus. Thus, millions of premature abortions, births and brain malformations that would have triggered the lives of thousands of people have been avoided.

Harrison became 2005 in the person who greater amount of blood plasma had donatedrecord that held until 2022, when he was surpassed by a man in the United States, according to the BBC.

The Blood Service of the Australian Red Cross, which paid tribute to Harrison, explained that he promised to become a donor after receiving transfusions for thorax surgery When I was 14 years old And he began to donate his plasma with 18 years. He did not miss his appointment every two weeks until he turned 81.









Harrison’s daughter, Tracey Mellowswip, has detailed that her father was «very proud to have saved so many liveswithout any cost or pain ». Both she and two grandchildren of the deceased received vaccines with this antibody: “It made her happy to know that many families like ours existed thanks to her generosity.”

Hemolytic disease of the fetus or newborn

Anti-D vaccines protect babies still in the uterus from a deadly blood disorder Hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn. The condition occurs during pregnancy, when the mother’s red blood cells are incompatible with those of the growing child.

The mother’s immune system then considers the baby’s blood cells as a threat and produces antibodies to attack themwhich can damage the baby and cause severe anemia, heart failure or even death.

It is not clear how Harrison’s blood became so rich in Anti-D, but some reports point out that it had to do with the transfusion of mass blood that he received at age 14. In any case, this characteristic helped save about 2.4 million children.