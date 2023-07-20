One of the sectors where else has penetrated he organized crime is in the mining. To the same extent that the territorial control of criminal organizations extends, they not only consolidate routes for the drug or human traffickingfor the installation of drug laboratoriesto impose prices, companies that provide services or construction in cities and communities, including to decide what municipal and sometimes state budgets should be used for and with whom, but also to occupy minesfrom those of iron ore in Michoacan to one of the most important in the country, gold and silverin the border between Jalisco and Zacatecas. They occupy them, evict their owners and workers, try to make them produce, and when they succeed, they sell the product to the market. The amazing thing is that everything is done with absolute impunityduring years and with the complacencyeither complicityof the authorities.

We are going to tell you one of these stories. El Pilon mine is located in the municipal seat of San Martín de Bolañosin Jalisconear the border with zacatecas, produces gold and silver. In February 2017 members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel they entered the mine and they stole gold and other minerals. Already in October 2018, they re-entered and a worker was kidnapped which continues to this day missing. as the assaults and robberies were happeningwhile the territorial control of the CJNG about the area, the mine halted its activities in July 2019.

Since then began a unsuccessful struggle to recover the mine. The Ministry of Economy recommended to the owners that Hire a security company from the public sector. In August 2020, they went to Manuel Espino, then head of Federal Protection, so that this agency could draw up a risk map and make a quote for take care of the mine facilities. In December, almost four months later, Federal Protection presented the risk analysis and the quote for the service: the owners accepted it.

But on July 13, 2021, the mine was again taken over by the CJNGkept kidnapped to the workers for a few 8 hours, they stole equipment, vehicles, machinery, computers. No authority ever came. Nor has there been, to this day, progress in the investigation folder.

Since August 2021 the company and its workers they have stopped trying to enter the mine and make it operatethey even had to abandon the work on the tailings remediation dam, where the mining wastewhich could seriously affect environment and the health of the population if it overflows.

From that month of July until today the CJNG has continued stealing equipment, machineryand already in August 2021 he settled in the place, he has been using the facilities since then, he put ads to hire staff in the town of San Martin de Bolaños and try make it produce. During all this time, we are talking about exactly two years, no authority, since the Ministry of Economy until the National Guardhas taken any action to recover the mine, despite the meetings and complaints filed. The first of the complaints, made on the recommendation of the National Guardappeared on August 27, 2021 before the organized crime prosecutor’s office. Since then there has been no progress in the investigation.

Three days after that complaint was filed, the businessmen they came back with Manuel Espino to request again the contracting of private security. Federal Protection sent a new quote and the company accepted it, at the same time that they presented a formal request to the National Guard to have a permanent presence of that agency in the area. A few days later a second complaint was filed and a second letter was sent to the GN explaining the risks that were run if the maintenance works of the waste dam were not carried out. A new contribution to the federal protection service was even requested to be able to fulfill these tasks in the dam. That quote was also accepted by the company.

But on October 5 Manuel Espino met with the mine owners and told them that they would not provide the service due to the presence of armed people in the area, but also because since the company had a tax dispute with the federal government (actually it is another company and that conflict has been in national and international courts for some time, but the important thing is that it does not involve the mine in question) “it needed the authorization of the President Lopez Obrador” and that they better ask the service to the Ministry of Economy (sic). Economía told them that it could not help them.

As the danger of the tailings dam overflowing grew and the occupation of the minealready in February of last year, the owners of El Pilón decided to hire a private security companyto Corporate Sagittarius. They returned to the minebut on October 11 of last year Six trucks arrived with dozens of CJNG hitmen with military equipmentand the security team was subdued by the hitmen that they were stripped of their weapons and their members were kidnapped. During the kidnapping They were told that in order to operate again they would have to pay fees to the CJNG. On October 22, a new complaint before the FGR.

Since November 1 of last year, the CJNG remains indefinitely in the mine, and has started working on it. No authority has come forward in two years instead. Could there be a better story of the impunity and the empowerment which they enjoy criminal groups?.

