My Dress Up Darling finally came to an end in the anime, leaving fans with a good taste in their mouths and several moments that they will remember forever.

One of them was Gojo’s much-discussed erection, or as we call it here, the ‘Gojoconda’which manifests itself in a peculiar scene in chapter 11.

Although a few weeks have passed since this meeting in My Dress Up Darlingdata continues to emerge around it, and it was recently revealed that it was the most watched moment by the Japanese.

According to a graph published in the anime official sitethis scene was the one with the highest number of viewers in the broadcast.

Everything happens around minute 22 of chapter 11 of My Dress Up Darlingand the truth is not surprising, since, in addition to the ‘Gojoconda’, they show us that they were about to kiss.

If you live on the internet, like me, you surely saw the wave of memes and discussions that were unleashed with this event, and perhaps you even wanted to experience it.

My Dress-Up Darling has an uncertain future in anime.

The television adaptation officially concluded on March 25, leaving a void and uncertainty among fans, since it is not known if it will have a second season.

What is shown in the episode 12 seems to have given a definitive conclusion, not to mention that the animation director also posted a sendoff that left us all confused.

The manga material indicates that a few more chapters could well be extended, but that decision is up to the studio in charge.

For the moment we will only keep the best moments of My Dress Up Darling in our memory, and the ‘Gojoconda’ is one of them.

Did you like the ending of this anime? Were you also one of those who watched this scene over and over again?