Curious bird watchers are heading to the Landje van Geijsel these days, close to Amsterdam. The reason? The godwit has returned from its wintering in the warm south. Always a beautiful moment, but there are also concerns. Because where in the Netherlands can our national bird still breed peacefully?
Chris van Mersbergen
Latest update:
16:21
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#godwit #Netherlands #didn39t #Google #Maps #find
Leave a Reply