The first reference to Nemrut Dag that we Europeans usually have, those who notice it between bites of a doner kebab, is a photograph or a wood carving that shows the heads of characters wearing strange hats, eagles and lions, and which hang on the walls of countless Turkish cuisine establishments in the streets of our cities. Also, many of them can be called Nemrut Kebab, as their owners are Kurdish.

Terrace, altar or mountain of the Gods, as it is called, the archaeological site of Nemrut Dag, more than 2,000 meters high on the top of a mountain that rises above Turkish Kurdistan, is one of the monuments of the first centuries before our era most impressive in Asia Minor, which is saying a lot.

Isolated for more than 20 centuries, the last stretches of the road that leads to Mount Nemrut from the small town of Kahta, 60 kilometers from the archaeological site and 200 kilometers north of the Syrian border, are closed by snow generally from October until well come spring. The final 600 meters of ascent to the summit must be done on foot, climbing up a steep slope. But the first reward offered by the effort is the overwhelming spectacle that suddenly appears to the traveler’s eyes when trampling the site on the so-called west terrace, on which the great stone heads of about two meters high of Persian and Greek divinities —they are the same ones that, according to the inscriptions on the bodies, were decapitated perhaps in a later iconoclastic revolution—, of a king and various sculptures and stelae representing eagles and lions.

The great stone tumulus that supposedly contains the remains of the King of Commagene Antiochus I Epiphanes, who died in 34 BC at the age of 35, is escorted by large statues that, on two almost identical terraces, arranged on the east sides and west of the top, represent the monarch himself, the Persian and Greek sun god Mithras, or Helios (Apollo for the Romans), wearing a Phrygian cap; Tyche, Hellenic goddess of Fortune, and Ahura Mazda or Zeus, as well as two lions and two eagles and the demigod Hercules. Around it, a good number of stelae with inscriptions in Greek and Persian.

On both platforms, the enormous heads of the characters, in fairly good condition, have detached from the bodies, which remain seated on their thrones, somewhat like the colossi of Abu Simbel.

If the first impression that the visitor receives is that kings, heroes and gods seem to observe him with deep indifference, when completing the turn that leads to the eastern terrace, the sensation is that in their particular Olympus they contemplate the desolate valleys, indifferent to the passage of time. , also from the atmosphere, because in winter and autumn the solitude of the place, surrounded by snow, is absolute.

Fortunately, perhaps thanks to the intervention of the goddess Tyche, the devastating earthquake in February that almost completely leveled cities in the vicinity of the mount, such as Andiyaman, did not affect the statues and stelae of Mount Nemrut.

This 2023 marks 70 years since Theresa Goell, the American archaeologist who made the main discoveries at the site, undertook excavations to which she dedicated three decades of her life, until shortly before her death in 1985.

View of Nemrut Dag. Luis Mazarrasa

The monument was ordered to be built in the year 63 BC by Antiochus I, as a splendid mausoleum that would crown the burial mound where the remains of this monarch of the Commagene kingdom, located in the southeast of the current Turkish Republic, which had become independent from the kingdom, would rest. Seleucid Empire 100 years before.

Due to its situation between Syria, Parthia -in what is now Iran-, Armenia and the eastern borders of Rome, Commagene was characterized by a notable multicultural imprint, especially Persian and Hellenistic, for which the first and rudimentary excavations of 1881 , directed by the Prussian archaeologist Otto Puchstein and the German engineer Karl Sester, led to the suspicion that those heads detached from some thrones where the bodies of some divinities settled were the remains of a Persian temple on a large rock mound.

But the discovery of an inscription in Greek on one of the plinths of the eastern terrace that read: “I, Antiochus, have built this enclosure in my honor and in honor of my gods”, increased the mystery of the summit of Mount Nemrut. .

Two years later, Osman Hamdi Bey, director and founder of the marvelous Imperial Archaeological Museum in Istanbul, joined the excavations under the command of a group of Turkish researchers, moved some of the effigies to the museum and expressed his surprise at the reasons for Antiochus Epiphanes to drain the royal treasury to build an impressive mausoleum on top of a mountain and not worry about building an access road. Was it due to an attempt to protect the king’s body from tomb raiders?

But it was Theresa Goell, a New Yorker, the daughter of emigrated Russian Jews, who deserves the honor of having brought to light much of the mystery of this enclave that today belongs to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The archaeologist set to work in 1953, six years after her first visit to the site, and in the following three decades she discovered stelae with more inscriptions or images of gods, kings, real or mythological heroes and what is considered the horoscope. oldest Greek to date: a relief showing several stars of the constellation Leo engraved on the image of this feline, on a stele that can be seen at the site. However, not even Goell herself managed to find the king’s tomb under the mound, and the fate of the corpse and the funerary treasure seems to perpetuate the mystery of Mount Nemrut.

But Nemrut Dag is not the only archaeological treasure in the area, even if it is the most valuable. In the barely 60 kilometers of route from Kahta there are half a dozen monuments located a few meters from the rural road that in some sections runs between beautiful pistachio plantations. Roman and Seljuk bridges (not to be confused with the Seleucids), royal tombs, Mamluk fortresses or the remains of the ancient capital of Commagene anticipate the wonder that awaits at the end of the road.

Thus, barely 15 kilometers in the direction of the mountain of the gods, the Karakus or Black Bird Mound appears, named after the eagle that crowns one of the nine-meter-high columns that stands before an imperial tomb under a mound that could have been a resting place for three royal women, according to an inscription on one of the pillars.

Mithridates I and Hercules. Luis Mazarrasa

The columns that have withstood the passage of time and that surround the mausoleum hold stelae, such as the one that shows King Mithridates II of Commagene and his sister Laodice, headless sphinxes, or the one that supports a fantastic stone eagle. And on its pillars you can see some inscriptions in Greek.

It was this monarch who ordered the construction of the mausoleum around the year 30 BC to house the tombs of his mother Isias, his sister Antiochis —”the most beautiful of women”, according to the aforementioned inscription— and his granddaughter Aka.

Both this and his predecessor Mithridates I of Commagene must not be confused with the Parthian kings of the same name and who dominated this region in the second century before our era or those of the Kingdom of Pontus, who caused so many headaches for Rome , because Mithridates, in the ancient language of the Medes, means “granted by Mithras”, the predominant Zoroastrian divinity then in that region of the world.

10 kilometers north of Karakus, the impressive Roman bridge over the Cendere River, which flows into the Atatürk Dam, was built in the 2nd century in honor of Emperor Septimius Severus, as can be read in the Latin inscription on a stela of stone. At the time of the bridge’s construction, Commagene was no longer a vassal state of Rome, but a province, since it was annexed by the Emperor Vespasian in 72 AD.

Further along the same path are a delightful 12th-century Seljuk bridge, the Mamluk fortress Yeni Kale, and the remains of the fabulous Arsameia, one of the capitals of Commagene, where a sublime stela shows Mithridates I, or according to some experts , to his son Antiochus I, who shakes hands with a naked demigod Hercules and gazes into his eyes. Is a dexiosis, when a work in Roman and Greek art shows two characters holding their right hands. “Clash the shovel!” the king seems to say to Hercules.

