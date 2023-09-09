The Godmother – Paris has a new queen: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Saturday 9 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 3 it will be broadcast The Godmother – Paris has a new queen, 2020 film directed by Jean-Paul Salomé, based on the novel (The Liar) by Hannelore Cayre published in Italy by the publisher Le assassine. The film won the 2021 Jacques-Deray Award for Best French Crime Film. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The anti-drug department of the Paris police zealously investigates the consignments of hashish entering the capital, and to do so relies on the translation work of Patience, who is very skilled at intercepting traffickers’ communications in Arabic. Raised around the world thanks to her mother, now ill in a nursing home, Patience suffers from her boredom and fatigue. When one day she recognizes the voice of her mother’s caregiver in one of her wiretaps, she instinctively works to help the woman’s son. The batch of drugs he transported suddenly vanishes under the nose of Philippe, a police investigator who is having an affair with Patience, and her unsuspecting translator recovers it and decides to go into business.

The Godmother – Paris has a new queen: the cast

We have seen the plot of The Godmother – Paris has a new queen, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Isabelle Huppert: Patience Portefeux

Hippolyte Girardot: Philippe

Farida Ouchani: Khadidja, Afid’s mother

Liliane Rovere: Patience’s mother

Rachid Guellaz: Scotch

Mourad Boudaoud: Choco Pop

Iris Bry: Hortense Portefeux

Rebecca Marder as Gabrielle Portefeux

Jade-Nadja Nguyen as Colette Fo

Léonore Confino: Ehpad director

Yasin Houicha: Afid

Abbes Zahmani: Mohamed

Yann Sundberg: Fredo

Salah Maouassa: Reda

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Godmother – Does Paris have a new queen on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 9 September 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform.