THE FATHER PLOT – PARIS HAS A NEW QUEEN

The Godmother – Paris has a new queen, film directed by Jean-Paul Salomé, tells the story of Patience Portefeux (Isabelle Huppert), an Arab-French judicial translator. Although her work is underpaid and overloaded, the woman plays an important role in the police station, because she is involved in the translation of wiretaps.

When asked by the drug police to join an investigation to track down some drug dealers, Patience realizes that she knows one of the pushers: he is the nurse’s son, who lovingly cares for his mother. To cover it up, the woman goes deeper and deeper into drug trafficking, until she finds herself at the head of a big game and thanks to her legal knowledge, she weaves her own criminal network under the name of Mama Weed.