According to Fox, Habbah is now serving as senior counsel to Trump’s reelection campaign, a promotion that comes after she gained national recognition for her legal role on Trump’s team over the past few years.

In this role, Haba has become a key member of the “Team Trump”, and we may see her play a pivotal role if Trump is elected president of the United States again.

Iraqi-American lawyer Alina Habba was one of the members of the defense team for former US President Donald Trump in the “hush money” case in which he was officially charged last week.

Who is Alina Habeh?

Born to Iraqi immigrants in New Jersey, she studied at Lehigh University and Widener University School of Law in Pennsylvania.

She enjoys the trust of her prominent client, Donald Trump.

Trump helped bring several lawsuits against Hillary Clinton, challenge the New York attorney general’s investigation into Trump’s businesses, and defend him in a fraud lawsuit brought by his niece.

Newsweek describes her as “one of Trump’s most trusted lawyers.”

She is a mother of two children with her husband, who is a commercial real estate investor.

A five-lawyer firm with offices in New Jersey and Manhattan, it represents clients in the real estate industry, the sector in which Trump built his empire.

Her personal wealth soared when she took on Trump as a client, with her annual income estimated at $210,000 in 2021.

Like many lawyers who worked for the former president before her, she could now face legal problems of her own.

Silence buying case

Trump has been accused of buying the silence of porn actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump denies the charges against him, considering his trial proceedings a “political targeting”, while he is campaigning to re-enter the White House in 2024.

When Trump appears in court on Tuesday, his fingerprints will be taken, and the court will take his arrest photo, while American sources ruled out that he would be handcuffed.

According to the New York Times, Trump’s team spent the past weekend preparing the plan it deems appropriate to defend the former Republican president.