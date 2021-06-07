Microsoft Excel shared news of his next tournament Financial Modeling World Cup for him next June 8. Through his Twitter account, he announced that 8 participants from different countries will face each other for the grand prize.

They will have 40 minutes to solve a problem through a financial model. This competition will be broadcast through Youtube:

In addition to solving the problem in Microsoft Excel, they will have to answer the jury’s questions skillfully. This tournament will be moderated by Adam callens Y Danielle Stein Fairhurst, two experts in the field who will share their knowledge with the public. The first place award will be $ 5000 USD, according to Kotaku.

How can I participate in the next Excel tournament?

To participate you must be part of the top of the official ranking through some of the competency models of the Financial Modeling World Cup and participate within the specific tournament dates. So, if you have the ability to solve these kinds of problems using Microsoft Excel, you can sign up for the next season

For this Financial Modeling World Cup, the group of competitors Excel for the following June 8 they are:

