Ari Fisher, a spokesman for the administration of former US President George W. Bush, had referred to the invasion as “Operation to liberate Iraq,” but the characterization he issued twice in passing, and it was not the officially approved name for the military move, became very popular.

Two decades later, several political and diplomatic faces are returning to the fore, whether in the United States or in its allied countries, amid questions about its role in the invasion of Iraq, especially since the American justifications that were a pretext for starting the war turned out to be incorrect.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who was an ally of Bush in the invasion of Iraq, did not hesitate to acknowledge the mistake and apologize for the war move, but the apology was described as late by many, because it came after Iraq paid a heavy price for its stability, in killing, displacement and destruction.

This report talks about the most prominent American officials for launching the invasion of Iraq on March 20, 2003, and where they are now.

George Bush Jr

The former US president was the godfather of the invasion of Iraq, under the pretext of Iraq’s possession of weapons of mass destruction, and then it turned out that these allegations were not true at all.

American newspapers wrote about the contradictions of George W. Bush, who took the initiative to condemn the Russian military operations in Ukraine in February 2022, while he did something “similar” two decades ago.

Now Bush is spending a comfortable retirement in Texas while he paints and earns money from his lectures, asking for at least $100,000 to talk for an hour.

Dick Cheney

The US Vice President was described at the time as the politician who repeated the biggest lie about Iraq, when preparations were under way for the invasion, especially in a famous speech he delivered in August 2002.

Cheney claimed at the time that Hussein Kamel, the son-in-law of the late Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, who defected from the Baath regime in 1995, had revealed repeated attempts by Iraq to manufacture nuclear weapons, while the dissident official had been denying this all the time, and this matter was not a secret.

After retiring from office, Cheney spent a happy retirement fishing, then supported former Republican President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Cheney spent his last days in what looked like a mechanical heart outside the body, so that he could push blood into the arteries continuously and keep him alive.

Donald Rumsfeld

On the afternoon of September 11, 2001, which witnessed the New York attacks, while the fire was still burning in the Pentagon building in Washington, it was said that then-Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld was asking whether the United States could invade Iraq, indicating that He was anxious to move to war.

Rumsfeld died in 2021, after spending retirement in a luxurious home in Maryland, leaving behind a legacy described as bleak by his critics.

Colin Powell

The former US Secretary of State who led US diplomacy during the invasion of Iraq was described as a “liar”, because he promoted allegations that proved to be false in order to find pretexts for the Bush administration.

Powell’s critics point to the famous speech he gave at the United Nations headquarters in New York, which turned out to be a complete fabrication.

Powell died in 2021, but he spent the last years of his life living in peace and wealth.

John Bolton

He played a prominent role in the administration of George W. Bush, where he held the position of Deputy Secretary of State for International Security Affairs, and was one of the biggest justifications at the time for the invasion of Iraq.

The man who is described as very enthusiastic about wars, until he said about Trump, “If I had listened to him, we would be in World War VI now,” was not affected by the outcome of the war in Iraq.

Bolton returned with the Trump administration, was appointed National Security Adviser, and kept repeating his views, which were more inclined to a military clash than to peaceful settlements.

Condoleezza Rice

Rice, who took over as National Security Adviser to the Bush Jr. administration, spoke in January 2003 of the justification for invading Iraq, and claimed that the aim of the war was to pre-empt Saddam Hussein from using the dangerous weapon he had.

In light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, Rice also came out to talk about peace, while critics say she played a prominent role in the war on Iraq.

Joe Biden

Biden was a senator from Delaware and chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Biden held hearings that paved the way for the invasion of Iraq, and at that time he was one of the most prominent democratic voices that defended George W. Bush’s move.

Biden assumed the position of former US Vice President Barack Obama, while he has held the position of President of the United States since January 20, 2021.