In this 2022, many iconic films celebrate more than a decade of existence. Such is the case of the acclaimed feature film The Godfather. Directed by the famous filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, the film first hit theaters in 1972 and, despite the years, remains one of the most influential works in the history of the seventh art.

For this reason, Paramount Pictures and Coppola have decided to bring The Godfather back to the big screen, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its release. Through a new trailer, it has been revealed that the emblematic Corleone family will hit the world’s screening rooms on February 25.

YOU CAN SEE: Pasión de gavilanes 2 arrives in February: everything about the return of the series

“I am very proud of The Godfather, which certainly defines the first third of my creative life,” said the filmmaker in statements collected by the Los Angeles Times.

“With this 50th anniversary tribute, I am especially pleased that the Coda to The Godfather of Mario Puzo: The Passing of Michael Corleone has been included, as it captures the original vision Mario and I had for the ultimate conclusion to our epic trilogy. ”, he added.

The Godfather is undoubtedly one of the most influential films in history. Photo: Paramount Pictures.

YOU CAN SEE: The marginal 5 on Netflix: all about the return of the popular series

However, there is a surprise for fans, because this version that will see its re-release in theaters is a remastering. This was explained by Andrea Kalas, senior vice president of Paramount Archives.

“It has been a privilege to restore these films, in a task that filled us with admiration every day we dedicate to the process,” said Kalas.

“We have seen firsthand how the brilliant photography, the score, the production design, the costume design, the editing, the performances and, of course, the writing of the script and the direction became much more than the sum of its parts,” he added.

Francis Ford Coppola directed the entire Godfather trilogy. Photo: Diffusion

YOU CAN SEE: Gal Gadot in Justice League: actress says she will not work with Joss Whedon again

hard work

According to the aforementioned medium, to carry out the remastering process of The Godfather, it was necessary to review more than 300 boxes of reels from the original files, because they sought to obtain the best possible resolution of each frame that makes up the footage.

For this, more than four thousand hours of work were used, during which time they repaired various anomalies, such as stains or some breakages. But, it did not stop there, because the restoration work added an additional thousand hours for color correction. All under the supervision of Coppola and director of photography Gordon Willis.

Vito Corleone was played by actor Marlon Brando. Photo: Paramount

The Godfather original trailer