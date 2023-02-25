The godfather – part II: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Network 4

This evening, Saturday 25 February 2023, the film The Godfather – Part II will be broadcast on Rete 4 from 10.30 pm. It is a 1974 film directed by Francis Ford Coppola, and starring Al Pacino. The film is the sequel to the famous The Godfather (1972) winner of 6 Oscars and 6 Golden Globe nominations. In 1990, it will be followed by The Godfather – Part III. But what is the plot, the cast and where to stream The Godfather 2? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The second part of the famous trilogy supports the youth of Don Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro) in parallel with the events involving his son Michael (Al Pacino). It is 1901 and the young Vito Andolini (Oreste Baldini), after having witnessed the murder of his family of origin, saves himself by fleeing to New York, where he is registered with the surname Corleone. At first an honest worker, he suffers the harassment of Fanucci (Gastone Moschin), a local mafia boss and decides to rebel, making friends with other criminals and starting some criminal activities. He kills Fanucci and from there begins the ascent that will lead him to become the powerful mafia boss Don Vito Corleone, head of the smuggling of alcohol and tobacco, prostitution, illegal gambling and racketeering. Now an adult and feared, he returns to Corleone and avenges his family of origin by killing the now elderly assassin Don Ciccio (Giuseppe Sillato).

With Michael Corleone, son of Don Vito, we find ourselves in 1958, when he moves to Nevada to follow the gambling of Las Vegas and Cuba, but Hyman Roth (Lee Strasberg), rich and powerful Jew at the head of shady Cuban affairs , does not welcome his presence, so much so that he tries to eliminate him first with an ambush, then more subtly with a trial for criminal association. Michael plans his revenge and also faces betrayals within his family, as well as the loss of the child with which his wife Kay (Diane Keaton) is pregnant. Just with her he will have a heated confrontation following a disconcerting revelation that will change their relationship, already cracked by Kay’s intolerance for her husband’s violent and dangerous life and that she already knows is her future for her children. This second chapter of The Godfather will be followed by a third and final part, The Godfather – Part III, released in 1990.

The Godfather Part II: cast

Here is the complete cast of the 1974 film The Godfather Part 2, tonight on Rete 4. The actors and their characters:

Al PacinoMichael Corleone

Robert DuvallTom Hagen

Diane KeatonKay Adams

Robert De NiroVito Corleone

John CazaleFredo Corleone

Talia Shire as Connie Corleone

Lee StrasbergHyman Roth

Michael V. GazzoFrank Pentangeli

GD Spradlin: Pat Geary

Richard BrightAl Neri

Gastone MoschinDon Fanucci

Tom Rosqui as Rocco Lampone

Bruno KirbyPeter Clemenza

Frank Sivero: Genco Abbandando

Francesca De Sapio: Carmela Corleone as a young woman

Morgana KingCarmela Corleone

Marianna HillDeanna Dunn

Leopold Trieste: Mr. Robert

Dominic ChianeseJohnny Ola

Amerigo Tot: Bussetta

Troy DonahueMerle Johnson

John Aprea: Salvatore Tessio as a young man

Joe SpinellWillie Cicci

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Godfather Part II on live TV and live stream? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast today – Saturday 25 February 2023 – around 10.30 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.