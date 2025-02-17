Artificial intelligence has become the technology of the moment, and there is no new project, apparatus or app that does not integrate AI in some way or another. The reason for this is clear, allows us to make many tasks or actions in a much faster and more effective way of how we could do them so far.

Despite the advantages, AI has always been seen with some duality, since Everything that gives us, you can’t also take it outand without a doubt the employment or reign of humans as the most intelligent beings who inhabit planet Earth, are aspects that concern millions of people.

This is because until now, The only ones capable of making decisions that can change the course of things were people, But with the adoption incessantly of AI in practically all aspects of our life, little by little lAnd we are giving more responsibilities and power to machines.

While so far, humans have had machines under control, they are increasingly experts in this area that indicate that in the not so distant future, The machines will be so intelligent and so autonomous that they will no longer need a person behind them.

One of the first people to alert this possibility is Geoffrey Hinton, known within the sector as “the godfather of AI” for being one of the drivers of this technology in Google. Hinton left the company a few years ago to be able freely alarm the path that AI was taking and informing of future dangers that could occur if we continue in this direction.

It was during his interview the ’60 minute ‘program of the American chain CBS, where the sponsors of the AI ​​stated sharply that “humanity has no idea what we have created, we are entering a period in which, for the first once in history, We could have more intelligent things than us. “

Hinton points out that as AI is gaining awareness, lWe will become the most intelligent seconds on the planetsince it is impossible to compete against a system that has access or that has been instructed with billions of data on one or more issues.

And this is where the danger resides, because if there is a point where The machines write and execute their own code, the AI ​​will become uncontrollable. “They will know how to manipulate people. They will learn from all Machiavelli novels, politics and human manipulation,” says Hinton, and From that moment we will not be able to do anything to end them.