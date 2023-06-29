Hinton made headlines in May when he announced he was quitting after a decade at Google to speak more freely about the dangers of artificial intelligence, shortly after the launch of ChatGPT that captured the world’s imagination.

The eminent artificial intelligence scientist, who is now at the University of Toronto, spoke to a packed audience at the Collegiate Technology Conference in Toronto, Canada.

dangers to come

“Before AI gets smarter than we are, I think the people who develop it should be encouraged to do a lot of work in understanding how we can take away absolute control from it,” Hinton warned.

“There is one person trying to constrain the control of AI for every 99 very intelligent people trying to develop AI without constraint. The forces have to be balanced,” he said.

Hinton warned that the dangers of artificial intelligence must be taken seriously.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that this isn’t science fiction, this isn’t just scaremongering… it’s a real risk that we have to think about, and we need to know how to deal with it beforehand,” he insisted.

next inequality

Hinton also worried that AI would deepen “inequality,” with massive productivity gains going to the rich rather than the working class.

“The wealth will not go to the people who do this work, but rather it will make the rich richer,” he added.

He also noted the risk of “fake news” created by bots like ChatGPT, and said he hoped AI-generated content could be tagged in a similar way to central bank cash.

“It’s very important that we try, for example, to mark everything that is fake as fake. I don’t know if we can do that technically or not,” he said.