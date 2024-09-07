The incipient judicial reform and the rest of the initiatives of modifications to the Federal Constitutionwhich would radically change the paradigm of our concept of republic (not only in the imparting of justice), since by giving absolute interference to the federal executive This would completely break the already fragile balance that existed between powers.

As is normal, a very large sector of the population is immersed in a terrible uncertaintygenerated, above all, by the ignorance of the scope of the repercussions What will these bring? radical changes in our form of government, encompassing both the political, legal certainty and in the economic.

We do not know what changes will occur in our way of life, but what we can be sure of is how we will react to them.

The Mexicans are resilient By nature, we adapt well to the adversity and significant sources of stress, we always manage to get through no matter what the problem is.

That capacity for adaptation that in the Greek mythology was represented in the God Proteusdeity of many metamorphoses, the protean, the life that resurfaces and expands through the expression of new forms, could well refer to Mexicans.

The need generated by the adversities that we have had to face throughout our history has made us develop a unique character.

From celebrate death every yearspending time with our loved ones, celebrating their life even when their physical presence is no longer with us, until we reach the point of living with maximum happiness, even if we are not sure if there will be food on the table next week.

And the Mexican has an ability to adapt that amazes the entire world.

What I want to tell you is that, at the end of the day, no matter how adverse the future looks and how unfavorable the circumstances are, Mexicans will always find a way to get ahead, as we always have, developing, prospering and being happy. Because happiness is a decision we make every day, being happy does not depend on external factors but on ourselves. We Mexicans are strong, determined and forceful, because that is our character, forged by hundreds of years of adversity, danger, misfortune and disaster that we have had to live through and from which we have always emerged triumphant. This will not be the exception.

Cheer up! Let’s fight every day from our trenches, doing our bit to strengthen ourselves, prosper and make a better country for ourselves and our loved ones, one that we can be proud of.

As always, it is a pleasure to greet you, hoping that these few words have been to your liking and, above all, useful. Until next time!

More from the same author: