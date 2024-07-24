Trump’s phrase “I felt safe because God was on my side,” uttered after the attempt on his life and which has made him a martyr among his own people, resonates today throughout the world as a challenge. It could be translated as: “They won’t be able to defeat me because God is on my side.” And his first “miracle” has been Biden’s withdrawal from the candidacy, which seemed almost impossible.

The question that arises in the face of this provocation of “God was on my side” is which God is it? The God of the helpless, the migrants, the pariahs, those forgotten by unbridled capitalism, or the God of the successful, of those who can afford everything because they are predestined?

And where does the devil, the demonic pacts, fit into this novel? Some people wonder if it was God or Satan who was at Trump’s side to deflect the fatal bullet. Trump’s provocative statement that it was God who wanted him to stay alive because the world needs him takes us back to the times when politics and religion clashed.

What colour is God? And religion? Red was once the colour of the left, which passed for agnostic or atheist. Now red shines on Trump’s shoes, and the left and its values ​​are cast into darkness. It is as if Satan had disguised himself as God. And this is not only in Trump’s land, but also beyond. He is even tempting Europe.

Never in history has the marriage between religion and politics been good. Not only have there been religious wars, but also the religion of revenge, of the powerful, of the flag with the crossed colours of God and country. The other God, the one of forgiveness and mercy, of bread on the table and opportunities for all to improve themselves, appears more distant every day while the most discriminatory policies triumph, atheism disguised as a new religion, hijacked by the new tyrants of history.

Every time tyrants have ended up kidnapping the gods – and Spain knows this trick very well – the result has been uselessly spilled blood and even desecrated tombs. Is atheism, agnosticism, nothingness, the absence of gods better then? Difficult, because the gods were born with the first Homo sapiens, precisely to defend themselves against the fears instilled by nature and to exorcise death. And the first God was a woman perhaps to instill less fear. The world was always populated by gods and demons, martyrs and executioners. Modernity seemed to have overcome these fears with the triumph of science and then the atomic bomb arrived, wars did not end and the gods were raffled off among the privileged in power and stolen from the humble.

And now, precisely with the symbolic story of Trump, the warrior who takes over religion resurrects again the God who seemed to have been buried forever, the God who is the heritage and savior of the powerful, that wild card that powers of all colors often use as a shield and defense against their schemes.

If for some this “miracle” of God that has saved Trump’s life can mean a world catastrophe, with political-economic imbalances that can cause new world conflicts to re-emerge, there are those who prefer to bet on hope, as Fernando Gabeira has done here in Brazil, who just after Trump’s “miracle” has surprised in his column in the newspaper The Globe with a discordance of hope.

To those who see only as a catastrophe what Trump considers a gift from the gods that saved his life, and who predict even the intensification of wars and old revenges, Gabeira reminds us of the following: “When the situation becomes complex, it does not mean that there is no way out. We were not invaded by Martians. We only need to solve problems of democracy. One of them is to stigmatize those who admit the existence of these problems.” And he advises reading Hannah Arendt’s book Men in times of darkness, subliminally recalling the horrors of the Holocaust.

Trump’s pretentious claim that it was God who saved his life, without explaining which God it was, reminds me that my first book, published 60 years ago, was called The God I don’t believe in. There were a hundred images of God that I didn’t believe in even then, including the one of the God who allows the horror of a mother with her small dead son in her arms. If I were to rewrite it today I would have one more God I wouldn’t believe in: the one who, according to Trump, saved his life.