Luis Antonio ‘El Hacha’ Ludueña, an Argentine soccer glory who was dubbed the ‘god of soccer’ in the 1970s and 1980spassed away this Thursday at the age of 69 after having exacerbated the delicate health condition that he was going through and that kept him hospitalized.

““The God of Soccer” will always be in our hearts. Thank you for all your talent for being part of the best Workshops in history. Luis Antonio “El Hacha” Ludueña, our God who leaves us an eternal legacy” (sic and capital letters), reported the Talleres de Córdoba team.

💙 “The God of Soccer” will always be in our hearts. Thank you for all your talent for being part of the best Workshops in history. Luis Antonio “El Hacha” Ludueña, our God who leaves us an eternal legacy 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Xef5tmHjRK — CATalleresdecba (@CATalleresdecba) March 9, 2023

Mourning for the ‘god of soccer’

Ludueña, born in the Cordovan capital on February 21, 1954, was one of the most emblematic footballers in the history of Talleres and the news of his death was confirmed to Cadena 3 de Córdoba by another ex-crack of “La T” as José Daniel “Frog” Valencia.

Ludueña began his sports career at the San Lorenzo de Córdoba club, where he quickly demonstrated his ability on the field of play. After playing for Balcarce and Chacabuco, in 1973 he was acquired by Talleres for a record amount of 15 million pesos.

“Hacha” Ludueña made his debut in the first division in 1975 by decision of Ángel Labruna, who led the Cordovan team at that time, and established himself as a starter a year later, where he began to stand out in a team that reached the final of the tournament Nacional in 1977 and lost it against the wonderful Independiente of Ricardo Bochini and Daniel Bertoni, who finished the game with only eight players.

During his ten years at Talleres, Ludueña played a total of 340 games and scored 113 goals. He was summoned by the then technical director of the Argentine team César Luis Menotti to integrate the interior team in a match against Palmeiras, from Brazil. The footballer was highly considered to be part of the squad for the 1978 World Cup, but an injury left him out of the plans.

In 1979, Ludueña was once again called up by Menotti to play in the pre-Olympic competition in Colombia, where he was champion along with six other Talleres players. In 1981, Málaga of Spain made an offer to sign him, but the player did not want to go to Europe due to a financial difference in his transfer. Ludueña was the father of two well-known soccer players: Daniel Emmanuel (nicknamed “El Hachita”, with a great career in River and Mexican soccer) and Gonzalo (he played inferior in River and played in clubs in Peru, Chile, and Ecuador).

(Also: Linda Caicedo makes history! See her first goal for Real Madrid.)

Why did they call him that?

On the official website of Talleres, an anecdote allows a glimpse of what Ludueña was as a footballer. In the summer of 1976, the Cordoba team toured Zaire (an African country today called the Democratic Republic of the Congo), where he played a tournament together with Temperley, the local team and two other teams, Itama and Vita.

When they were about to return, while they were waiting for their flight at the Kinshasa airport, Ntukani Nzuzi Musenda, head of sports for the local newspaper Elima, asked to speak with Luis Ludueña. The African journalist implored the one who acted as translator: “Tell the man with the long black hair that he is the god of Soccer, that he has dazzled us as much as Pele. Tell him, I repeat, that he is the god of football.”.

More news

THE NATION, OF ARGENTINA.

OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

(GDA)