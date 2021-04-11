Next to the Maya Devi temple where Buddha was born more than 2,600 years agoHundreds of people lined up outside a makeshift hospital in the hope that a doctor would allow them to regain their sight.

The following day, these orange-robed Buddhist monks, elderly peasants and housewives could see again thanks to the intervention of the renowned eye surgeon Sanduk Ruit, who performs a cataract operation as novel as it is cheap, which earned him numerous recognitions.

At the visitor center turned temporary hospital in Lumbini, 288 kilometers (180 miles) from the capital Kathmandu, the assembly-line operation operated on nearly 400 patients in just three days.

“The goal, my passion, is that there are no more people unnecessarily going blind in this part of the world,” said Ruit, known in Nepal as the “God of Sight.”

Renowned eye surgeon Sanduk Ruit.

“It is important that people receive equal service, that it is not reserved for the rich while the poor receive nothing. I want everyone to receive it,” he says.

Many people in Nepal, mostly from humble sectors, have benefited from Ruit’s work at the Tilganga Ophthalmology Institute that he founded in Kathmandu and from his visits to isolated villages in the mountains and on the plains, taking with him a team of experts and equipment to perform operations.

Ruit has made some 130,000 operations of cataracts and now wants to expand his work, taking it to as many countries as possible through a foundation he created with British philanthropist Tej Kohli, which aims to carry out 500,000 operations in the next five years.

Ruit said that the idea of ​​the Tej Kohli Ruit Foundation is to make cataract operations in Nepal accessible to everyone.

Ruit has done some 130,000 cataract operations and now wants to expand his work.

“We are going to take them to other parts of the world where they are needed,” said the surgeon.

A LONG WORK

Ruit began his work in 1984, when the cloudy area of ​​the falls was removed and thick glasses were prescribed. He realized that most of the people did not wear glasses and that the disease was getting complicated. He then devised a simple technique in which he removes the pointless cataract through small incisions and replaces it with inexpensive artificial lenses.

Ruit’s interventions cost an average of 100 dollars. The operation It’s free if someone does not have the means to pay that sum. Rarely do patients have to spend the night in the hospital.

Nepal has few hospitals and medical staff, and health services are out of reach for most people.

Cataracts, which form a layer that clouds vision, usually occur in older people, but sometimes they also affect children and young adults.

Ruit intends to carry out 500,000 operations in the next five years.

It initially clouds your vision a bit, but as it progresses it can block out all light. Exposure to ultraviolet radiation, especially in high places, which are abundant in Nepal, where the highest points of the Himalayas are located, is a great risk factor.

The patients who underwent surgery in Lumbini and their relatives praise the surgeon.

Bhola Chai, a 58-year-old office worker who had to retire because of his vision problems, is happy to see again. “The operation changed my life,” he said.

The interventions cost about $ 100 and are free if the person does not have the means.

There are those who compare Ruit to a God.

“He is not only an envoy of the Lord, he is a god to me who gave me a new life,” declared Satindra Nath Tripathi, a farmer operated by Ruit. “My world was totally darkened, but now I have a new life and a new view. ”

Tripathi intends to go back to work on his farm, where he grows rice, wheat and vegetables.

