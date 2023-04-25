After being announced at the Lucca Comics & Games 2021and taking shape during the now usual Free Comic Book Day initiative together with the recent one Welcome to the Ballroom finally arrives in the comic store the first issue of The God of High Schoolpublished in Italy by Star Comics.

The publishing house will have managed to make the famous visually and narratively acceptable Webtoon by Yong-Je Park? Find out again with us and our review!

Original title: 갓 오브 하이스쿨 (Godeunghaggyo sin)

Italian title: The God of High School

Italian release: March 1, 2023



Japanese release: April 8, 2011

Number of volumes: 3 (in progress)

Publishing house: Star Comics

Type: Fighting, action, superpowers

Drawings: Yong Je Park

History: Yong Je Park

Format: 15 x 21 cm – colors – bossura

Number of facades: 239

We reviewed The God of High School via print copy provided to us by Star Comics.

The big (webtoon) three

With The God of High School (normally abbreviated as GOH) Star Comics brings to Italy the last of the three “big” comics webtoon of the last few years (here to know what they are), afterwards Leveling only And Tower of God. GOH is in fact a well-known webtoon drawn by Yong Je Parkbased on spectacular fantasy fights, various oriental folklore/traditional references and nerd culture, which between ups and downs (commented on Naver webtoon by the same author) is terminated at the end of 2022 with chapter 565. It is therefore not unlikely that those who are thinking of starting the work have already read it to the end, and want to experience the (almost always better) emotion of the paper.

Also, unfortunately for those who followed the first season of the 2020 anime Map study (here our review), there is still no news of a sequel, given the unjust low interest obtained. So this could be a good opportunity to continue the title. So what should we expect from this first volume?

Everyone has a wish!

Unlike the title, this is not a school manga, because this setting is only the prelude to the whole story: Jin Mori, a mysterious and listless boy who however loves to fight, endowed with superhuman strength, Han Daewi (mad cow) expert of Full contact karate and hard worker, Yoo look, fighter who inherited the art of Moonlight Sword from her clan, in constant search of a suitor, are in fact all “high school students” who are offered a solution to their problems. The three are in fact recruited for a exclusive martial arts tournamenta competition held in Seoul open to martial artists of all kinds, from Taekwondo, Karate, Judo, Tai Chi, Boxing and even combat with weapons, with a greedy promise in case of victory: that of see any wish fulfilled. Will it really be enough to win the tournament? And how will these three characters interact with their different goals? Continuing with the volumes you will find the answers!

The encroachment of the work beyond the “realistic” canons can be seen from the very first cartoons, with these divine implications literally splatted on the page. In fact, references to oriental legends are wasted in this work, among all the classic one of Son Goku, but it also embraces other aspects, from religion to fightingwith characters handled as in Tekken but which lead to clashes at the one pieceespecially in the next volumes.

One would say the classic title all blows and zero plotand in part the author’s purpose is certainly that, but both in the background of the characters and in the main line various topics are addressed, from the technological ones (such as nanomachines) to the different styles meticulously described with their variations, up to the moral ones, between death, justice and power, of which we will already have a taste in this first issue. At the end of all this we will have a tournament, but with a fair amount of empathy, at least towards some characters.

Kicks and colors, joys and pains

The author’s style is very particular, certainly more akin to Korean or European techniques than traditional manga. Yong-Je Park’s designs are clear, sharp, impactful, like images filled on Paint: a “visual violence” typical of an artist’s visual novel in his early works, which Star comics managed to render quite well even on paper. There is no shortage of identifying details: the color distributed on the faces, the reddened noses, the sharp edges alternating with soft curves, convoluted clothes, as well as the fighting techniques represented almost in time lapse and various caricatures, which make the work very recognizable.

Finally, there is no shortage video game quotesto real characters (such as Obama) it’s at geopolitical scenarios of the period, which make everything closer to the reader, one excellent management of the protagonistsincluding Jin Mori who will find himself having a personal growth (initially you would never root for him) that is not indifferent, from a human and relational point of view.

If the anime, despite the cuts, had received an excellent adaptation, the same goes for the manga. As for the other two webtoons published by Star Comics in fact there are always two limiting factors: graphic rendering and cost. Transferring “pure” colors from the web to paper is not an immediate thing, nor is adapting the images and text of a work normally developed vertically, in spaces that conform to those of manga. The large format certainly helps as well we can say that the result was good: certainly not as impactful as in Leveling only, but not too different from the standards, with illustrations and cartoons adapted to the right point so as not to be difficult for those who are a “purist” of webtoons. Self the scenes have been rearranged, with some cuts, to maintain a similar number of pages (35 in chapter 10) or reduce them (from 62 to 29 for chapter 1 of the webtoon) reading does not lose any, and justifies the price of the volume: 12.90 euros. In this case, however, keep in mind that at this rate (but it will certainly undergo further reductions) 50 volumes could be needed to complete the work.

Who do we recommend The God of High School to?

A title that I would recommend to many, even without knowing the sequel to this volume. Not only is it nice to read and scrolls fast, but these colors and fights can be a breath of fresh air for those who have lost the inspiration of traditional manga. Those who like fights and quick plots, without too much psychology or deductive reasoning, should give it a chance, as well as those who adore stories with very strong characters and continuous power ups, and those with a good dose of irony and pop references. Even romanticism lovers, in the future, could find some good ideas.

Dynamic, detailed and original fights

Clear and direct narration

Characters well characterized, with an excellent evolution Story sometimes too simple or with some plot hole

Impact style, which may not appeal to everyone

Some classic pagination problems