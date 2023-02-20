Star Comics has released all the details on the arrival in Italy of volume 1 of THE GOD OF HIGH SCHOOLacclaimed work by Yongje Park. The register, in full color, will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from 1st March at the introductory price of €12.90.

THE GOD OF HIGH SCHOOL: ONE OF THE MOST ACCLAIMATED WEBCOMICS ARRIVES IN ITALY

Available from March 1st with the first volume

It will finally arrive in Italy in March THE GOD OF HIGH SCHOOLgoing to complete, next to LEVELING ONLY And TOWER OF GODthe podium of the three web comic Koreans most loved by audiences around the world.

After a first taste of the series, thanks to the Free Comic Book Day Italia 2022 albetto – available for free last December in participating comic shops – from March 1st it will be possible to read the entire first volume of the manhwa by Yongje Park.

The funny and energetic Jin I died he learned the art of taekwondo from his grandfather, in which he is specialized. During the fights he is as if he is able to see in slow motion the punches of the opponents, and it is in this way that he manages to dodge most of the blows and not get hit. Furthermore, with his very powerful punches, he manages to KO even those who are stronger and bigger than him.

One day, after proving his skills in a fight, Jin receives an invitation to participate in the God of High School, a mysterious and exclusive martial arts tournament in which only high school students can compete, exclusively by invitation. It is a very coveted event, as whoever wins will be able to see his greatest wish come true, be it glory, money or anything else. During the fights, Jin and the other participants will be able to practice any discipline and use any weapon.

Jin decides to participate in the tournament, but has no idea of ​​the clashes and meetings that await him…

THE GOD OF HIGH SCHOOL debuted in South Korea in 2011, on the platform Webtoonand was translated into English in 2014, while in Italy fans have already been able to appreciate the animated series taken from the manhwa e distributed by Crunchyroll.

The ingredients that have allowed this webcomic to achieve such an irrepressible success are many and varied, starting from the story which, after a slow and calm start, explodes and conquers also thanks to the incredible graphics. The unique style of Yongje Park and the details of the drawings make the fight scenes and fighting techniques better, nothing short of amazing, giving the impression of watching an animated series.

The characters, enemies included, have a great emotional depth and a wealth of experience that makes them unique and memorable and, throughout the story, they undergo a psychological development and fighting techniques.

The first volume of THE GOD OF HIGHH SCHOOLall in color, will be available from March 1, as always in the comic book store, bookstore and online store.

THE GOD OF HIGH SCHOOL no. 1

Yongje Park

15×21, B, col, pp. 240, with wings, €12.90

Release date: 01/03/2023 in the comic book store, bookstore and online store

Isbn 9788822636782

Yongje Park is a Korean cartoonist.The God Of High School (2011) is his first major work.

