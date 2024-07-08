Rivals and friends

They entered Formula 1 one after the other, a few races apart, and were fierce rivals on the track for many years before becoming – once grown up – also great friends between them. Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton They have written indelible pages in the history of the Circus and – after the German champion hung up his helmet – the Englishman is continuing to do so.

So after yesterday’s memorable race at Silverstone, in which Hamilton was returned to victory after 945 days and for the first time since the infamous 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, among the first to congratulate the Mercedes star – and next Ferrari driver – there was Vettel himself. The German posted a message on his official Instagram profile, among the stories, of few words but with great meaning: “GOAT, congrats Lewis“. All accompanied by a photo of the exultant Englishman.

The biggest

GOAT is an acronym for “Greatest Of All Time” and is usually indicated to highlight the best athlete ever in a given sport or discipline. A clear ‘position’ by Vettel, who in the past, while always celebrating Michael Schumacher as his youthful idol, never denied his admiration for Hamilton’s successes. In 2020, when the #44 obtained his seventh title in Turkey, reaching the Kaiser, Vettel was the first to personally congratulate his colleague. Yesterday, albeit from a distance, the scene was the same.