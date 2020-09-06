In Douglas County, Georgia, a goat entered an unlocked police automotive and ate work papers. Reported by TMZ.

Based on the newspaper, the native sheriff’s assistant didn’t shut the door of the patrol automotive. A goat strolling close by took benefit of this. He climbed into the automotive and commenced to eat work papers. The guardian of the order tried to drive away the animal, in response the goat butted her. All papers had been utterly eaten. Video footage of the incident posted on the Sheriff’s Workplace web page in Facebook…

In July, a resident of the American metropolis of Odessa, Florida, filed a lawsuit towards her neighbor and demanded to take a paternity take a look at from her goat.