Midfielders have always boasted of having more assists than goals, more vision than finishing… football evolves and so do the players, and today great midfielders not only have an exceptional ability to find gaps, circulate the ball, ball or break lines while driving, but also many of them are expert scorers. Today we come to talk about two of the best young midfielders in the world, who also play in the same league, playing for the two biggest rivals: FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.
We are talking about Pedri and Fede Valverde. The Uruguayan has emerged as a great scorer this season, and the Canarian, who has not wanted to be left behind, has made it clear since Xavi’s arrival that he is also an excellent finisher.
Since Fede Valverde wears the Real Madrid elastic has played 176 games in which he accumulates 14 goals and 12 assists. A priori some exceptional figures do not appear, but it is necessary to bear in mind that the big explosion of the charrúa was during the end of the past campaign and the beginning of this one. This season he already has 8 goals and 4 assists in 28 gamesAnd that’s speaking of a player who has always stood out more for his defensive facet than for his offensive projection, a circumstance that this year is changing completely.
Pedro He came to Barça with the poster of exceptional player in creation, but Xavi realized that he was even more dangerous if he brought him closer to the area. The canary celebrated his 100th match at Barça yesterday, and in those 100 games he has enjoyed the fortune of scoring 15 goals and distributing 7 assists. In his first campaign, with Ronald Koeman, he showed his assisting side, as throughout the season he distributed six goal passes. Since the arrival of Xavi he began to have more prominence in the area, and it is that this season he already has 6 goals in 26 games disputed, figures that are magnificent for a midfielder.
The comparison in terms of goals per game is quite “out of context”, since both have begun to stand out in that facet this same campaign. What is clear is that today they are already two of the midfielders with the most nose on the planet .
