Colombia loses 2-1 against Mexico in Los Angeles, in the last friendly of 2023. With that score, Néstor Lorenzo's team is losing the undefeated record.

The first goal of the match was scored by Omar Govea, in the 39th minute, who scored after a serious error by Jorman Campuzano, who lost a ball leaving his area.

The second goal of the game came in the 49th minute, when Guillermo Martínez took a rebound in the area and put the ball under goalkeeper David Ospina, who was seriously compromised.

Colombia found the added goal in the 54th minute, with a great start from Samuel Velásquez and a shot from Andrés Felipe Reyes.

