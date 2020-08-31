A putt from the edge of the green to reach the eagle and win his first professional tournament in the United States. The blow to defeat Tiger Woods and give Europe a decisive point in their Ryder Cup debut. approach impossible to win the Jack Nicklaus tournament and become number one in the world. A putt from 20 meters with several different falls with which to beat Dustin Johnson in the tiebreaker and brand new record in a playoff of the FedEx Cup. Jon Rahm already has at the age of 25 a small collection of jewels, blows to remember such as the one that this Sunday gave him victory in the BMW Championship, his fifth triumph on the US circuit, adorned with second place in the ranking of the best, the FedEx – the final, the Tour Championship, will take place between next Friday and Monday.

To the beauty and difficulty of many of these successes, Rahm has added another element that doubles the merit. All have been blows in situations of great pressure, to overcome a historical barrier (the first professional title with only 22 years and little more than half a season in the elite; becoming number one in the world and succeeding Seve Ballesteros as the only Spaniards in the throne) or before opponents of enormous stature: a myth like Tiger Woods and the current world number one, Dustin Johnson. As if he scored the best goals in the finals.

“These are moments when Jon grows up in the face of adversity,” explains Eduardo Celles, the coach who forged Rahm in adolescence until he left Barrika to go first to the Blume residence and then to the University of Arizona; I’ve seen it since I was a kid. It’s like Nadal. It’s not luck, it doesn’t come out of nowhere. It is based on your mental strength. For me there is another moment that sums it up: when on the third day he receives a penalty stroke for catching the ball without marking it and then he puts the putt. That’s about being tough on the head, showing personality. And it is a gift with which one is born, although later it is possible to train ”, adds Celles.

Tiger Woods is surely the ultimate example of mental toughness. Reality is confused with legend in the case of the 15 grand winner. His father was a green beret who ended up as a professor of Military Sciences. The subject he was teaching was Psychological Warfare. Earl did not hesitate to use all kinds of tricks with his son to border on psychological abuse. The result was a golfer who on the golf course moves and plays as if he were completely alone. A robot.

Rahm’s path to this state has been more academic. She works with a mental coach, Joseba del Carmen, practices meditation and avoids writing a journal when she gets up early. “When it is in those moments of maximum pressure, it is as if it got into a bubble”, analyzes Eduardo Celles; “There are players that this pressure leads to a negative state. Rahm is the other way around. Then he is capable of getting the best out of himself ”.