The footballer number ’10’ of the team tigers, arrived in Mexico in the summer of 2015 to face the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores de América and the Apertura tournament corresponding to that time. He scored eleven goals in that semester, got Tigres to the final of the most important tournament at the continental level and came out champion of the league.
More than eight years have passed since his arrival, André-Pierre Gignac is ten goals away from reaching two hundred. Individually, he has already surpassed historical soccer players such as Humberto Suazo, Cabinho, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Luis Roberto Alves Zague, among others. Collectively, the ‘Bomboro’ has won the league five times with the feline team, one CONCACAF and reached the world final with the ‘U’ of Nuevo León.
However, in Mexico there are still those who seek reasons to detract from what he has achieved, pointing out that, especially in recent years, he only makes himself noticeable on the scoreboard through the maximum penalty. It has even been commented that, if it were not for the penalty charges, his goal record would be very low. Nothing further from the truth.
In Mexican soccer, leaving aside the Club World Cup, Copa Libertadores, CONCACAF, CUP Leagues, Copa Mx and any other tournament, André-Pierre Gignac registers one hundred and sixty-four goals. Of which, taking away the goals scored from the eleven steps and even those of the league, where he has appeared in every possible way, one hundred and sixteen have been ‘in play’. Seventeen more than Rogelio Funes Mori with stripedfor example, under the same circumstances.
Consequently, and beyond the taste of the people, whether or not he sympathizes with the Tigres scorer, it is a reality that the Frenchman came to make history in Mexican soccer and that his name is already among the best.
#goals #Gignac #score #Tigres #League #score #penalty
