Political scientist Byshok: African continent remains open for Russian leaders

Although not many countries and continents in the world are now receiving Russian leaders and diplomats with interest, the African continent remains open to Russia, says Stanislav Byshok, Executive Director of the International Monitoring Organization CIS-EMO, Candidate of Political Sciences. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he announced the goals of the large African tour of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry arrived on a working visit to Cairo. As the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said in her Telegram-channel, on July 24, Lavrov will hold talks with the leadership of Egypt. It is noted that this visit opens a large African tour of the Russian minister, which will last until July 28. In addition to Egypt, Lavrov will visit Ethiopia, Uganda and the Congo.

Russia comes to where they are ready to talk to her. African countries are interested in cooperation with Russia, regardless of what kind of relationship between Russia and Europe or Russia and the United States See also Trio Under the Surface makes Old Dutch sensitive to hits Stanislav Byshokpolitical scientist

“Lavrov had to reassure the representatives of African countries that the story with the export of both Russian and Ukrainian grain was resolved positively. The problem of hunger that many have been talking about, especially in the context of hunger in the poorest countries in Africa, is no longer a problem,” Byshok said.

Another goal of the tour, the political scientist called the issue of extraction and processing of African reserves. “African countries are still perceived as resource providers, but their resources need to be mined and processed,” he added.

“African countries give the right to extract and process resources to other states that are ready to pay for it in any way. Historically, these were the countries of Western Europe, but now the situation is changing. Russia also wants to play its part. This is also what Lavrov blurts out during these meetings, ”the political scientist believes.

In addition to the resource issue, an equally important issue for African countries is investment in infrastructure, Byshok is convinced. “Despite the fact that Russia is in the difficult economic grip of sanctions, African countries are waiting for investment in infrastructure or joint projects,” he explained.

Byshok also recalled that Russia has been actively carrying out peacekeeping missions in African countries in recent years, which can also be discussed during the tour of the Russian Foreign Minister.

There is quite a lot to talk about. Of course, I would like Russia to speak with developed and rich countries. But while such countries refuse to speak, we need to talk with those who are ready to open their doors. And these are African countries. Stanislav Byshokpolitical scientist

In May, Lavrov said that the preparation by US congressmen of a bill on countering Russia in Africa testifies to the neo-colonialism of American policy towards the continent. The minister also accused the West of seeking to influence the development of cooperation between African countries and China.