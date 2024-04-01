Everything seems to indicate that Guillermo Ochoa He will not retire from the Mexican National Team until he has fulfilled his dream of having attended six World Cups, becoming the only goalkeeper to achieve this and joining the select group that has attended six World Cups.
Meanwhile, several goalkeepers are waiting for their opportunity as starters for the Tricolor goal and although there are currently not many goalkeepers with extensive experience at the club and national team level who can compete with the azulcrema youth squad, there are goalkeepers who already have credentials to take on greater responsibility under the three suits of the Aztec team. However, Ochoa remains in the process towards the 2026 World Cup as the starter.
In this way, in the following list we name the Mexican goalkeepers who can be the successors of 'Paco Memo' in the Tricolor after the 2026 World Cup.
The Guadalajara goalkeeper is a good prospect, he has only had a short time trying to establish himself in the red and white first team, at just 24 years old he can make a leap in quality later and receive an opportunity in the Aztec team.
He has been considered in the current process, but in his club he has been having a hard time due to his poor collective performance and has not been called up recently, but at 31 years old he has the possibility of being an eligible element for the Tricolor goal.
The captain of the Warriors lost some prominence after being absent for a long time last year due to injuries, but at 27 years old he still has the ability to once again be that goalkeeper who was a sensation in Mexican soccer and should be among the candidates. to future.
Currently he is doing things very well and has increased his level of play. At 32 years old he has played for many teams and has finally settled with the Pumas UNAM as the undisputed starter.
In these moments without a doubt, Luis Angel Malagon He is the first in line to relieve Ochoa. The Águilas goalkeeper has already become Mexican soccer champion and has taken over the azulcrema goal with his great performances in the last year, he is barely 27 years old.
