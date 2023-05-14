Everything seems to indicate that the Mexican goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez he will not continue in the Águilas del América team.
After the constant mistakes made and which ended up affecting the score, the second goalkeeper, Luis Ángel Malagón, received the opportunity and Jiménez was relegated to the bench.
Now, the directors have already notified Oscar Jiménez that he will not continue at the club, so he will have to look for a team for Opening 2023.
So far, and according to the first reports, there are several goalkeepers who would be in the orbit of América to dispute ownership with Malagón.
One of them is the current goal of Atlético de San Luis, Andres Sanchezwho has drawn attention for his performance in the league.
Another of the archers who is in the Americanist sights is Fernando Hernandezfrom Raya2’s team from the Expansion League.
Lastly, and with a broader trajectory in Mexican soccer and with proven experience, appear Gil Alcalafrom Querétaro, and Gibran Lajudfrom Santos Laguna.
This is how one of the main areas to reinforce for the start of the second semester is the goal. In the regular phase of the tournament that is about to end, the team of the America he received a total of 21 goals; For their part, they were the best offense of the tournament, scoring 36 goals and having Mexican striker Henry Martin as the top scorer with 14 goals.
