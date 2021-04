The save of West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was named the best in the 31st round of the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The goalkeeper saved the team after a penalty kick against Southampton (3-0). The top 10 also includes the saves of Illan Mellier (Leeds), Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace), Martin Dubravka (Newcastle) and Hugo Lloris (Tottenham).