The premiere of the Thomas Tuchel era with Bayern Munich marked the return to the leadership of the Bundesliga for the champion, who reflected his superiority in the German classic against Borussia Dortmund, with the game already uphill due to a blunder by their goalkeeper Georg Kobel before the quarter hour.

Muller signed a brace to sentence the clash in twenty minutes. Before, Kobel had led to the opening of the scoring. Kinglsley Coman sealed the win and Bayern snatched the lead in the competition from their rival who made up the score in the final stretch with a pentli converted by Emre Can and Donyell Malen’s goal.

The game that leaves Bayern at the top of the table with two points of rent over Borussia was practically sentenced in the first 22 minutes that made the first half for Dortmund become a catastrophe.

Bayern, which debuted Thomas Tuchel as coach, He showed few changes in his approach and the only thing worth noting was a somewhat more defensive disposition in the first minutes with Alphonso Davies playing a little further behind than usual.

The debacle that would become the first half for Dortmund began with a sung by Kobel who reappeared this Saturday after a period off due to injury.

Kobel came out of his area to cut off a long pass from Dayot Upamecano -from behind the central line- who was looking for Leroy Sané. The goalkeeper failed when trying to clear, barely grazed the ball that continued to the bottom of the net, accompanied by the look of Sané who did not touch it. It was minute 13 and with it Dortmund, who had had a good first ten minutes, fell apart.

Dortmund went down after the mistake

In minute 18 the second came from a corner. Mathys de Light headed the ball down and at the far post Müller pushed it into the back of the net with the post.

Müller’s second goal and Bayern’s third came at minute 23 and began with a ball recovery from Sané on the right wing in the Dortmund half.

Sané made a cut to the inside, unleashed a shot from outside the area that Kobel could only half control and the rebound was picked up by Müller to finish.

Gregor Kobel, Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper.

The game, except for a miraculous comeback, was already sentenced and in the remainder of the first half the chances continued to belong to Bayern. The best of them was already in the discount Kingsley Coman who lost his balance when he was going to finish off an empty goal after dribbling past Kobel after a good pass from Leon Goretzka.

Already in the second half, in minute 49, Coman did not fail. The play was started by Sané with a diagonal pass from the right, Müller spread his legs and let the ball pass for the Frenchman to finish at the far post.

The fifth could have arrived, Bayern had chances. But Dortmund managed to moderate the result first with a penalty converted by Emre Can in the 72nd minute – it had occurred due to a foul by Serge Gnabry against Jude Bellinghman – and then with a goal by Donyel Malen in the 90th minute.

In the discount, Dortmund showed faith in the comeback and tried but it was too short a time to achieve it. After Coman’s goal, Bayern had had a downturn, partly caused by the five changes made, the accumulated income was enough to win the game and regain leadership.

Bayern now has a two-point lead over Dortmund so, despite this Saturday’s result, the fight for the Bundesliga remains tight.

