Thibaut Courtois' knee injury and the end of Lunin's contract have opened the door to the search for a new goalkeeper for Real Madrid. Barring a last-minute surprise, the Belgian will be the goalkeeper for next season, but it is possible that after the two knee injuries he will never be the same again. Here we present 6 market options that the white team should take into account, ranked from least to most important:
After a difficult start in Madrid, the Spaniard has regained confidence and has proven to be a solvent goalkeeper. His youth and experience in the Premier League make him an option to consider.
The young Georgian has been one of the revelations of the season in La Liga with Valencia CF. He stands out for his reflexes, security and leadership ability.
The Frenchman has been key to AC Milan's good work in recent campaigns. He is already the starter of the French team. He has a large wingspan, feline reflexes and good footwork.
The UD Las Palmas goalkeeper has had a spectacular season in the First Division. He is a sober, confident goalkeeper with some experience in the category.
The Spanish goalkeeper is without a team after ending his contract with Manchester United. Despite his irregularity in recent years, he remains a goalkeeper of great quality and experience.
The Ukrainian has had a great season at Real Madrid, being key to the team's rise to the top of the table. He has proven to be prepared to make the jump to ownership.
